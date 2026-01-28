Canon now ranks among the top one percent of companies assessed by the global sustainability organization EcoVadis – making it the second year the camera company has received a Platinum award.

On January 26, Canon Inc. shared that it had received a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, which indicates the company ranks among the top one percent of those assessed by the organization.

EvoVadis assesses more than 150,000 companies across four key areas: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. The organization ranks companies based on a mix of different data, which includes questionnaires from the company along with supporting documents, as well as monitoring external news sources.

2026 is the second year that Canon has received the Platinum rating, after a reassessment moved Canon up from Gold to Platinum last year.

Manufacturing electronics has an impact on the environment, but looking at how different organizations assess companies offers hints as to what companies are doing to mitigate the impact on the environment. Canon, for example, has a committee for sustainability and a goal for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Or course, Canon is more than just a camera company with branches for printers, medical devices, and more. Canon has five recycling facilities around the world, with many regions accepting cameras for recycling along with other electronics and printer cartridges.

The EcoVadis ranking also looks at labor and human rights initiatives. Canon has a dedicated group for human rights policy.

