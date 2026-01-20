Has Ricoh lost focus on film? Pentax Film Project disappears from homepage

Ricoh Imaging has quietly removed references to its Pentax Film Project from the top page of its official website, a move that has not gone unnoticed by the film photography community.

The change was first reported by Japanese outlet Digital Camera Life, which noted that the project’s promotional tile has disappeared from the homepage without any accompanying announcement or explanation.

Until recently, the Pentax Film Project sat alongside major brand initiatives on the Ricoh Imaging homepage, but it has now been replaced by links to ongoing campaigns such as GR Photo Festival 2025 and the main Pentax and GR brand portals. While the film project has not been deleted entirely, its removal from the most visible part of the site suggests a clear shift in emphasis.

According to Digital Camera Life, the Pentax Film Project can still be accessed indirectly through deeper navigation, including the Pentax brand pages and the dedicated product page for the Pentax 17. However, the decision to demote the project from the homepage has inevitably raised questions about its current status and future direction.

The film initiative gained global attention in 2024 with the launch of the Pentax 17, positioning Ricoh Imaging as one of the very few major brands actively investing in new film cameras. Since then, progress has appeared slow, and the departure of a key project figure, known internally as TKO, has only added to speculation about whether the programme has stalled or is being restructured behind the scenes.

Despite the uncertainty, expectations around the Pentax Film Project remain high. As reported by Digital Camera Life, long-term ambitions have previously included everything from a full-frame interchangeable-lens film camera to a premium fixed-lens model, while others have speculated about more accessible autofocus or zoom-based designs under the classic Espio name. For now, those ideas remain firmly in the realm of conjecture.

Looking ahead, Ricoh Imaging is expected to be present in Japan during CP+ 2026, despite not hosting a traditional exhibition booth. International media interviews are reportedly planned, which may offer the first real insight into whether the Pentax Film Project is entering a second phase - or quietly fading into the background. Until then, the project’s low-profile status leaves film photographers watching closely for any sign of what comes next.