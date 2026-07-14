This Canon mirrorless camera is so popular that both of its older versions are all in the top three used cameras in Japan right now
The Canon EOS R6 Mark III may be among the most popular new cameras, but both of its predecessors are trending on the used market in Japan
Technology tends to have a short lifespan, but the Canon EOS R6 series is so popular in Japan that both of the older models are in the top three for used camera sales.
The data comes from a popular Japanese camera buy-and-sell app, Minna Camera, which recently tallied the most popular cameras sold on the app for the month of June. The list is led by the Canon EOS R6 Mark II, followed by the Sony ZV-E10 and the original Canon EOS R6.
The Canon EOS R6 Mark II was replaced in November 2025 by the new R6 Mark III, a 32.5MP full-frame 7K open gate camera that has been listed among several new camera top ten lists since its launch. But the 24.1MP Mark II and original 20.1MP R6’s inclusion in Minna Camera’s list suggests solid used camera sales across the camera’s history.
However, the data also highlights how rapidly the used camera market can shift, with five of the cameras in the top ten list all cameras that hadn’t made the previous month’s list. The Ricoh GR IV, for example, was in 35th place the previous month but jumped up to 6th place – Ricoh’s announcement of a price increase coming in July – which has now also been implemented outside of Japan too – likely influenced the used sales for the relatively new compact camera.
Two of those five cameras that have popped into the top ten from the lower rankings are DSLRs, the Nikon D7500 and the D750, suggesting the larger interchangeable lens format remains well-traded among used camera marketplaces.
The top-traded cameras on Minna Camera for June include:
- Canon EOS R6 Mark II
- Sony ZV-E10
- Canon EOS R6
- Nikon D7500
- Nikon Z50 II
- Ricoh GR IV
- Canon EOS R10
- Nikon D750
- Sony A7C II
- Sony A7 IV
For lenses, shoppers seemed to have a healthy craving for telephoto glass. The workhorse Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S topped the June list. While Canon took two of the top three camera bodies, Z Mount glass is the most popular mount on the platform at 30 percent of sales. The Canon EF, Canon RF, and Sony E all trailed at 20 percent each – so combining Canon’s DSLR and mirrorless lenses would bring it to the top spot – with Fujifilm X capturing the other ten percent.
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Zooms make up much of the top ten list, with just three prime lenses on the list, and many of those optics hit a focal length longer than 100mm.
The most popular lenses in June on Minna Camera were:
- Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S
- Canon RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM
- Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM
- Canon EF 100mm Macro f/2.8 L IS USM
- Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S
- Fujifilm XF 35mm f/1.4 R
- Nikon Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR
- Sony FE 24-105mm f/4 G OSS
- Sony FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS
- Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM
Used trends don’t directly match the trendiest new cameras from Japan, and data from Japan doesn’t necessarily match other regions. But, with Japan the home to several major camera brands, the data offers an interesting look at what cameras are selling well in the home of major camera brands like Canon, Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, Ricoh, and others.
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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