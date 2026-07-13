In an industry first, Insta360 opens up its designs so you can 3D print your own accessories – and I think every camera company should follow
Insta360 has released detailed design specs of the Luna Ultra as part of an $11,000 competition for users to design accessories. Is this a whole new game?
Insta360 has invited creators to design new accessories for the Luna Ultra, sharing 3D designs of its new camera with the wider community and offering $11,000 (approximately £8,200 / AU$15,900) prizes – and the chance to have their design become a real product.
The competition, being run with 3D printer company Bambu Lab, opened on July 10 and has already seen a number of entrants on the host platform MakerWorld.
When I first held the Insta360 Luna Ultra at the pre-release event, I could tell that the design was a bit special – and seemed likely to provoke the attention of creatives not just because of its function but its form.
Why? I think, especially, the side-by-side arrangement of the "eyes" which reminded me of Johnny 5 from the movie Short Circuit. It also evokes Pixar's WALL•E. Certainly, the designer of the Luna Buddy, 3dLabItaly, pictured, seems to have got that!
This is perhaps why Insta360 has opted for two competition categories: 'Creative mods' and 'Practical add-ons'. The former can include "custom looks, playful concepts and aesthetic upgrades". You will not be at all surprised to know that assorted stylized cat's ears have already appeared in the first 40 entries!
One wonders whether the second category – in which Insta360 calls for things like stability mounts, expanded functionality, filming accessories, creator rigs – might be more likely to win the overall prize of a production run, but perhaps not for a playful device like this.
If you don't yet have a 3D printer, you're still welcome to enter. Indeed, there are 3D printers in the $11,000 prize pool – so this might be your chance to pick one up, but don't delay as the competition closes on August 09.
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Whether you are entering or not, I do think this competition sets a great precedent – and it'll be interesting to see whether other camera manufacturers are enthused by it.
Insta360 is known for engaging with its community, with many of the company's existing accessories coming from that engagement (that and the enthusiasm of its CEO, who takes a personal interest in projects like the Luna head-tracking device).
Personally, I have a lot of faith in the camera community to know what it needs – and it's great to see the connection to product creators get closer. I can't imagine it will always have this kind of budget, though, so it's probably a great chance to try your skills.
I wonder if the guy who made the most pistol grip ever is going to enter?
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With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
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