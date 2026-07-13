A cable-connected camera has found itself in the middle of a raging debate following England’s 2-1 World Cup Quarter-Final win against Norway. The alleged incident happened when Norwegian goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland lofted a thundering goal kick high above the pitch, with footage appearing to show a sudden drop in altitude and the ball falling directly into the path of England’s Eliott Anderson.

The midfielder drove forward, passed out wide to recent Barcelona signing, Anthony Gordon, whose pass then traced the edge of the box toward England talisman Jude Bellingham who shrugged off a defender and slotted the ball across Nyland’s goal and into the bottom-right corner of the net.

Did England's Goal Really Hit the Spidercam? #England #Norway #fifa - YouTube Watch On

A BBC Sport report highlighted how Norwegian players immediately reacted to the incident, but referee Clement Turpin allowed the goal to stand. ABC News quoted a statement from FIFA which revealed that the sensor inside the football itself did not register a “peak” at the proposed moment of contact, meaning there’s no definitive evidence as to what exactly happened. You can watch the incident via the YouTube Short from @PeNewssss (above) and make your own mind up.

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What is a cable-suspended camera?

Cable-suspended cameras are crucial for sports coverage, because they can be suspended high above the field. These cameras travel along a system of cables enabling them to follow the on-field action. This is crucial in delivering varying angles for replays.

A cable-suspended camera from the World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final between Norway and England (Image credit: Getty Images / Dan Mullan)

The controversy follows several high-profile incidents regarding referring decisions in the World Cup, but is the first time camera equipment has been accused of intervening. This incident wasn’t even the only talking point during the match, with Norway having a goal from a corner disallowed, following a shove from team hero, Erling Haaland on England’s Eliott Anderson, as well as calls for a foul on England captain Harry Kane, shortly before Norway’s Andreas Schjelderup opened the scoring with an incredible long-range effort from a tight angle.

England will now face Argentina in a semi-final clash on Wednesday July 15. Here’s hoping the match isn’t blighted by any camera- or hand-related controversies.

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