Adobe just slashed 30% off its biggest Firefly plans – and you can save over $720

Adobe has just launched a seriously tempting offer on two of its most powerful Firefly subscriptions, giving creators the chance to save 30% every month for an entire year.

Until August 26, Adobe Firefly Pro Plus is available for just $34.97 per month, down from its usual $49.99 monthly price, while the top-tier Adobe Firefly Premium plan has dropped from $199.99 to $139.91 per month for the first year.

That means Firefly Pro Plus saves you a cool $15.02 every month, or $180.24 across the first year. Firefly Premium delivers an even more impressive saving of $60.08 per month, adding up to $720.96 over 12 months. Considering how quickly the cost of creative AI subscriptions can mount up, especially for anyone regularly producing images, videos and branded content, these are some seriously substantial savings. Now that is an outstanding deal.

Adobe Firefly Pro Plus is likely to be the sweet spot for photographers, designers, social media creators, and smaller production teams. It includes 10,000 monthly generative credits, unlimited access to standard image features such as Generative Fill, Generative Expand and Firefly Boards, as well as premium tools for generating video, producing sound effects, translating audio and accessing third-party AI models.

Adobe says the plan can provide enough credits for up to 100 five-second videos or around 33 minutes of translated audio and video each month, depending on the features and models being used.

There is plenty of additional value bundled into Firefly Pro Plus, too. Subscribers receive full access to Adobe Photoshop on the web and mobile, Adobe Express Premium, Adobe Fonts, and unlimited access to Firefly Boards.

For the first year, the plan also includes unlimited generations using all supported 1K and 2K image models and selected video models, making it easier to experiment with different prompts, styles and concepts without constantly worrying about burning through credits.

Adobe Firefly Premium takes everything much further and is designed for creators, studios, and businesses producing content at scale. It supplies a massive 50,000 generative credits every month, along with unlimited access to Adobe’s Firefly Video Model within Generate Video.

Premium subscribers can also use their credits for partner models, audio translation, sound-effect generation and other premium tools, with capacity for up to 166 minutes of translated audio and video or as many as 5,000 generated sound effects per month. Photoshop on the web and mobile, Adobe Express Premium, Firefly Boards, and Adobe Fonts are also included.

Firefly Pro Plus should offer more than enough creative freedom for most individual creators, particularly if you regularly generate images and occasionally experiment with video or audio.

Firefly Premium makes more sense for high-volume video production, advertising teams, and businesses that need to create hundreds of assets without repeatedly running into credit limits. Both offers end on August 26 and apply to the first year, after which the subscriptions return to their standard monthly prices, so this is definitely one deal worth considering before it disappears.