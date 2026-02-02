42 years in a row! Canon's industry-leading patent streak keeps going strong

Canon filed more patents in 2025 than any other company globally

Canon has bolstered its long and distinguished history of research and development within photography.

In a January 20 press release, the company shared that was in 7th position for the total number of patents granted in the US in 2025 at the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

However, until this year Canon had maintained a Top Five position in the US patent chart for 38 years.

According to US-based patent research firm IFL Claims Patent Services, this still puts Canon in the top ten companies worldwide for patents filed last year, and for the 42nd consecutive year – a feat no other company has ever achieved.

Canon secured 2,623 patents in the US alone in 2025. Other major electronics producers in the Top Ten include Apple (6th position / 2,722 patents), Huawei (4th position / 3,052 patents) and Samsung (1st position / 7,054 patents).

In 2024, Canon filed more patents in Japan than any other company for the 20th year in a row (Image credit: Peter Fenech/Future)

It should come as no surprise that Canon is topping the patent charts again. In 2024, the Japanese company secured 1st spot for the most patents filed in its home nation for the 20th straight year.

Patents are typically published within a few years of being filed and, in 2025, Canon revealed several interesting photography-related developments.

This included JP-2025-086414A, a patent which describes a new sensor pixel layout designed to improve autofocus performance in future EOS R bodies. The new sensor design allows for omni-direction autofocus without complex quad-pixel arrangements.

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is stiff competition for lauded mid-level mirrorless systems like the Sony A7 range (Image credit: James Artaius)

2026 Canon rumors are already doing the rounds. This year we can expect a continued focus on videography following the release of several video-oriented cameras last year including the compact Canon PowerShot V1.

Models rumored for release later this year exciting me include the Canon EOS R7 Mark II, an excellent hybrid shooter.

So, Canon’s reign at the top of photography research and development continues and it doesn’t look like it’s going to be dethroned any time soon.

