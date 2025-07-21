"I have never seen such a connection as Pedro is able to accomplish in the wild and he finds it each and every time!"
'WildLove' by one of the world's most awarded wildlife photographers – Pedro Jarque Krebs – is a must-see even if you shoot in a different genre
Animal portraits captured with sharp focus, humor and an almost human quality are the hallmark of Pedro Jarque Krebs' work. He is one of the most awarded wildlife photographers of our time and his unique visual language and photographic technique set him apart.
You can tell he builds an intimate relationship with each animal, breaking down the barriers between humans and wildlife.
Pedro Jarque Krebs' long-awaited second major photo book. Over 224 pages, you will discover colorful photographs of wild animals and their unique characters
In his new book, WildLove, published by teNeues, Krebs presents a series of wild animal portraits like I've never seen before. This book features artful portraits from the wild, characterized by intimacy and a subtle, tongue-in-cheek humor.
Whether it's an elephant, lion, panda, flamingo or other wild birds, Pedro Jarque Krebs reveals the uniqueness of each animal's character. The exquisite contrast between the animals and the deep black backgrounds makes the colors glow vividly – it creates a feeling of closeness that's hard to look away from.
It's a book that I think will captivate not just animal lovers and photographers but art fans and creatives from different genres – and painters.
In the introduction of WildLove, Greg Gorman – the American photographer known for his honest portraits and cultural icons – praises Krebs for accomplishing a never-before-seen connection with wild animals, and he finds it each and every time.
While classic portraitists rely on simple direction and hand gestures, Krebs waits patiently for hours to capture that special moment.
Gormann calls Krebs "a jewel of a photographer whose work I greatly admire and whose talent continues to leave me in awe," and highlights, "Pedro's execution is focused on what he wants you as the viewer to see and nothing else. That is the sign of a true master – no distraction."
WildLove is not just a collection of beautiful images – I find it genuinely captivating. Flipping through the book, I found myself drawn to Krebs' visual language, the wild personalities, and the natural world.
If you're interested in wildlife, photography, or want to see something that will inspire you, I highly recommend giving this book a look. WildLove is published by teNeues Verlag GmbH, priced $45 / £29.95 / AU$85.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
