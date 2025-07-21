Animal portraits captured with sharp focus, humor and an almost human quality are the hallmark of Pedro Jarque Krebs' work. He is one of the most awarded wildlife photographers of our time and his unique visual language and photographic technique set him apart.

You can tell he builds an intimate relationship with each animal, breaking down the barriers between humans and wildlife.

WildLOVE (Image credit: Pedro Jarque Krebs / TeNeues) Pedro Jarque Krebs' long-awaited second major photo book. Over 224 pages, you will discover colorful photographs of wild animals and their unique characters

In his new book, WildLove, published by teNeues, Krebs presents a series of wild animal portraits like I've never seen before. This book features artful portraits from the wild, characterized by intimacy and a subtle, tongue-in-cheek humor.

Whether it's an elephant, lion, panda, flamingo or other wild birds, Pedro Jarque Krebs reveals the uniqueness of each animal's character. The exquisite contrast between the animals and the deep black backgrounds makes the colors glow vividly – it creates a feeling of closeness that's hard to look away from.

It's a book that I think will captivate not just animal lovers and photographers but art fans and creatives from different genres – and painters.

Image 1 of 3 Giant Otter, Pteronura brasiliensis (p. 58-59) (Image credit: Pedro Jarque Krebs) American Flamingo, Phoenicopterus ruber (p. 16-17) (Image credit: Pedro Jarque Krebs) White Lion, Panthera leo krugeri (p. 136-137) (Image credit: Pedro Jarque Krebs)

In the introduction of WildLove, Greg Gorman – the American photographer known for his honest portraits and cultural icons – praises Krebs for accomplishing a never-before-seen connection with wild animals, and he finds it each and every time.

While classic portraitists rely on simple direction and hand gestures, Krebs waits patiently for hours to capture that special moment.

Gormann calls Krebs "a jewel of a photographer whose work I greatly admire and whose talent continues to leave me in awe," and highlights, "Pedro's execution is focused on what he wants you as the viewer to see and nothing else. That is the sign of a true master – no distraction."

Image 1 of 3 Scarlet Macaw, Ara macao (p. 20-21) (Image credit: Pedro Jarque Krebs) Bengal Tiger, Panthera tigris tigris (p. 142-143) (Image credit: Pedro Jarque Krebs) Sumatran Orangutan, Pongo abelii (p. 206-207) (Image credit: Pedro Jarque Krebs)

WildLove is not just a collection of beautiful images – I find it genuinely captivating. Flipping through the book, I found myself drawn to Krebs' visual language, the wild personalities, and the natural world.

If you're interested in wildlife, photography, or want to see something that will inspire you, I highly recommend giving this book a look. WildLove is published by teNeues Verlag GmbH, priced $45 / £29.95 / AU$85.

Image 1 of 4 Flying Fox, Pteropus (p. 110) (Image credit: Pedro Jarque Krebs) Grey Crowned Crane, Balearica regulorum (p. 19) (Image credit: Pedro Jarque Krebs) Lion, Panthera leo (p. 138) (Image credit: Pedro Jarque Krebs) Western lowland gorilla, Gorilla gorilla gorilla (p. 176) (Image credit: Pedro Jarque Krebs)

