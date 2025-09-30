The OG Nikon Z6 hits lowest-ever price – save £122.45 this week

The original Nikon Z6 has long been one of the most compelling cameras in Nikon’s mirrorless line-up, and right now it’s available in a bundle with the superb Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 lens at its lowest-ever price of just £1,102.09 at Amazon.

This deal not only undercuts its usual asking price, but even saves you £122.45 compared to last week’s price, making it one of the best times to buy into Nikon’s Z system if you’ve been waiting for the right moment.

Launched in 2028, the first-generation Z6 is a full-frame powerhouse designed for both photographers and videographers, boasting a 24.5MP sensor that delivers sharp, detailed images with excellent low-light performance. Whether you’re capturing landscapes, portraits, or sports, its 12fps burst shooting and reliable autofocus system give you the speed and accuracy to handle just about anything. It’s a camera that still holds its own against newer releases, and when paired with the 24-70mm f/4, it’s a ready-made kit that covers the most useful focal lengths for everyday shooting.

The lens itself is no slouch either. The Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 S has become a staple for many photographers thanks to its lightweight build, weather-sealing, and razor-sharp optics. Offering versatility for wide-angle landscapes through to flattering portraits at the long end, it’s the perfect all-rounder for someone starting out with the Z system. Having it bundled with the Z6 means you’re not only saving money but also getting a professional-quality setup that can serve as the foundation for your photography.

Videographers will also find plenty to love about this kit. The Z6 records 4K UHD video with full pixel readout, delivering rich, detailed footage with excellent colour reproduction. It’s also capable of 10-bit N-Log output over HDMI, making it an excellent choice for those who want to grade footage in post-production. Add in Nikon’s smooth in-body image stabilisation, and you’ve got a camera that’s more than capable of handling run-and-gun filmmaking.

What makes this deal stand out is not just the fact that it’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this bundle, but also the timing. With Nikon’s Z system continuing to grow and expand, this kit represents the perfect entry point without breaking the bank. If you’ve been eyeing up full-frame mirrorless for a while, there’s never been a better opportunity to take the plunge.

Ultimately, the Nikon Z6 with the 24-70mm f/4 lens bundle offers unbeatable value right now. It’s a combination of proven performance, professional quality, and future-proof versatility, all at a price that simply hasn’t been matched before. Snap it up while you can, because at this price, it won’t stick around for long.

