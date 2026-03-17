Sorry Sony, Nikon may have converted me at the Photography & Video Show

I never thought I’d be saying this, but having spent these past two days at the Photography and Video Show, I may have been converted to Nikon.

You read that right, this Sony shooter is happy to admit that Nikon’s cameras are impressive, and having made the jump from Nikon in 2022, I’m considering switching back.

At the Photography & Video Show , I’ve been handling dozens of cameras from all the major brands, but it’s Nikon’s that’ve stood out to me. From the aesthetics and build quality to how ergonomic they feel, I’d say Nikon cameras lead the way, with Hasselblad a close second.

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Nikon rigs look so slick and modern. The higher-end and newer video models in particular, such as the Nikon Z9 and ZR, have an aesthetic appeal that even the latest Sony Alpha and Canon EOS cameras don’t. Of course, choosing a camera isn’t all about how it looks, but first impressions count.

With a Nikon in hand, I can appreciate the solid build quality and ergonomics, too. Not only do they feel sturdier and more rugged than the competition, but they also fit more snugly. One of my biggest criticisms of mirrorless cameras in general is how shallow the grip tends to be, but holding a Nikon is like a throwback to the DSLR days, and I prefer it.

While I’ve been swooned by Nikon here at the show, the love doesn’t run deep just yet. After all, it’s what’s inside a camera that counts, and I’ve been such a Sony fanboy these past few years thanks to its industry-leading autofocus and sensors. In fact, Sony even manufactures the sensor used in Nikon’s flagship Z9 camera.

If I’m going back to the dark side, I’ll first need to get out in the field with a Nikon and put it through its paces. In a bid to convert me, I’m sure my diehard Nikon colleagues will be happy to lend me their cameras. I might even try my luck asking Nikon for a long lease, but something tells me I'll have to swoon them in return.

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Check out our pick of the best Nikon cameras and my colleague Adam Waring's, expert review of the Nikon Z8, a brilliant top-end mirrorless shooter.