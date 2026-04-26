DJI has just made choosing your first drone a lot harder. The new Lito series goes all-in on camera quality and longer flight times, while the Neo 2 focuses on safety, simplicity and AI-powered tracking. Both are aimed squarely at beginners, but they take completely different approaches. So which one should you actually buy?

The DJI Lito (folded up) next to the DJI Neo 2 (which doesn't fold). (Image credit: Future)

The DJI Neo 2 and the Lito drones both look very physically different, but – in their own way – they both target first-time drone buyers.

Simply put, the Neo 2 puts safety and flexibility at the absolute top of its design goals, while the Lito series prioritizes the camera's capabilities by including a three-axis gimbal for smoother video and building in a radio transceiver.

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The undersides of the Neo 2 and Lito 1 – both drones feature the same sensors – a fish eye as part of the ActiveTrack and the smaller optical flow system. (Image credit: Future)

Specs

In every picture on the Neo 2 here the optional transceiver is attached to the back of the Neo 2, but this isn't included in the cheapest bundles – it can cost around $42.00, or more, plus the price of a remote controller, if you want remote control longer than a few meters.

Flexibility with controls has a positive side too, however. The Neo 2's standard option – following the users using AI – is technically impressive and gets useful shots very easily, but it's also possible to upgrade all the way to FPV control with DJI's wand-like "Motion Controller" and goggles that let you sit "inside" the drone.

Comparison

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 DJI Neo 2 DJI Lito 1 DJI Lito 1X Camera Sensor 1/2-inch CMOS 1/2-inch CMOS 1/1.3-inch CMOS Camera Gimbal (stabilizer) 2-axis 3-axis 3-axis Video Quality 4K/60fps 4K/60fps 4K/60fps HDR AI Subject tracking ✅ ✅ ✅ Flight time ⏰ 19 minutes 36 minutes 36 minutes Weight 151g 249g 249g Data storage 49GB MicroSD only 42GB + MicroSD Range Wi-Fi

(or optional O4 transceiver) 15km 15km

Lowest Price $259

£209 $ -

£299 $ -

£369 Row 10 - Cell 0 Neo 2 Full review Lito 1 review Row 10 - Cell 3 Why buy? Cheap

Safety frame

Upgradeable to FPV

Follow-Me sensors Long battery life

More stable camera Best camera

D-Log / HDR

Long battery life

More stable

Key differences

Comparing the features from a photographic perspective, the Lito 1 doesn't seem ahead of the Neo 2 – only when you consider the 3-axis gimbal for providing more stable shots (and the bigger and slightly heavier airframe which will play their part thanks to physics).

The more notable difference is the flight time. The last few minutes of any flight are coming back to land and the time you allow for safety (you don't want the battery to get to zero distance away from you and it falling out of the sky), so the difference here is much more significant than it looks.

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Well, except for the fact that if you don't shell out for a proper controller and transceiver for the Neo 2 you can't fly the drone very far from you, so the return journey won't be as long

Cameras: Neo 2 v Lito 1 v X1

As well as choosing between the Lito 1 & Neo 2, there is the distinction between the Litos themselves. The premium Lito X1 makes a much better case for serious photographers and videographers thanks to D-Log M (video you can grade after the fact), and a larger image sensor for better footage across a broader range of light.

Data storage

The slightly more personal choice is the distinction between built-in memory and the Lito 1 having only a MicroSD card slot. For me, I have very little concern about that. Recording to a memory card suits my workflow just fine, but it can be convenient to have built in memory, so why not?

On the Neo 2, built-in memory is almost essential because you're very likely to be using the drone in an app-based workflow, controlling it with your phone (as well as voice controls and gestures), so being able to simply download short clips to your device makes a lot of sense for a more social-ready, speedy, less edit-obsessed workflow.

US Availability

The other big issue here is that new DJI drones don't go on sale on the day of launch in the USA any more because DJI has been added to the 'Covered List' in the USA, which bans the FCC from approving new products by the company. In practice, the FCC has opted not to approve any new drones from Chinese companies in 2026 and onward.

While both drones in the Lito series seem to have been approved before the end of December 2025, DJI has chosen not to release them through its own store in the USA, meaning US customers need to wait and see if other retailers solve the situation (the same situation is also true of the recently released Osmo Pocket 4).

The DJI Neo 2 was one of the first products that DJI didn't launch and sell itself in the USA because these rules banning foreign products (and, by extension, choice) were coming in, but what happened in the end is that some camera retailers (like B&H – see DJI Neo 2 at B&H) started stocking the drone regardless, and, eventually, it made its way to Amazon too.

I don't know if, despite DJI's hands being tied by the US government, the same will happen for the Lito series, but it seems plausible.

This is only an issue for customers in America, because no other government has taken such a harsh stance on Chinese-made consumer drones, but (until availability changes at least, it might be the deciding factor for Americans).

Flying the Neo 2 without the transceiver (Image credit: DJI)

Controller and safety

The DJI Neo 2 has a lot of control flexibility – which means you don't need to buy it all at once. The drone-only can be successfully controlled just by tracking you, the subject it takes off from (and that cage design is good for safety).

At the other end of the scale, the goggles and FPV controller will add a lot of additional cost, but give you a very different way of operating your drone that seems a lot less traditional and makes amazing indoor/outdoor zooming shots achievable.

The Lito 1 series is more traditional in that it has different RC controller options, but the subject tracking is still relatively safe and achievable thanks to the sensors on the drone (despite the unprotected propellors it will refuse to get too close).

DJI Lito 1 with a traditional RC controller (which provides a lot of range) using phone screen. This controller is included in the cheapest Lito 1 bundle. (Image credit: Future)

Overall

The Lito series is a good example of steady refinement, and a great place to start your drone journey, especially as so much safety tech has been added, but its design focus is definitely on helping the camera fly and the owner create.

The Neo 2 is a different kind of drone to most anyway – a "Cinewhoop" airframe more like a cut-down Avata 2 FPV drone that can do stunts, that is also designed to be a helpful flying friend that follows you and films you doing cool stuff automatically.

If your priority is effortless, safe flying and quick social clips, the Neo 2 still makes a strong case. But if you care more about video quality, stability and longer flight time, the Lito 1 is the better long-term buy – or, even better, the X1 if you have the readies.

Alternatives

Realistically, Americans may have to wait a while for that choice, but the Mini 3 or Mini 4K are FCC-approved alternatives in the meantime – check the best beginners drone or best camera drone guides.