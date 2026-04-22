Are you a full-frame snob or compact camera hipster? Take my personality quiz to find out what brand of camera you should actually be using!
We photographers proudly wear our camera brands like they’re a football jersey. But are you really a loyal Leica user or a phony Sony fan? There’s only one way to find out and that’s by taking my camera brand personality quiz
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Let’s face it, brand loyalty is a big thing in photography. After all, it’s not a cheap hobby or profession, so we have a tendency to keep reminding ourselves (and others) that we’ve made the right choice in terms of the system(s) we use. So, I thought I’d put together a fun little quiz to see just how suited we are to our chosen brand. Simply scroll down and answer the questions below to find out which camera manufacturer you align with most.
So, who’d you get? Canon, Fujifilm, Hasselblad, Kodak, Leica, Nikon, OM System, Panasonic, Polaroid, Sony, Pentax, Ricoh or Instax? If you must know, I ended up with Canon, and I’m a lifelong Nikon photographer who also served as deputy editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine… I’ve been living a lie!
Obviously, this is only a bit of fun, so I’m not quite ready to sell my Nikon kit just yet. Let me know what brand you got and whether you think it was a fair reflection in the comments below.
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If you're interested in quizzing, try my photography general knowledge quiz. If you'd like something less challenging, here's a photography themed word search. And if you're thinking of changing systems, take a look at the best mirrorless cameras.
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Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
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