Best lenses for the Canon R5: great zoom and prime lenses for this top camera

Still relatively new to the scene, the Canon EOS R5 is a full-frame mirrorless camera that sits near the top of Canon’s new mirrorless range. It can be used with any RF lens and as such there are a range of options available for R5 owners.

The bulk of RF lenses are available exclusively from Canon, which sells a mix of ultra-wide zooms, prime lenses, and telephoto options. However, there are a handful of other third-party lens manufacturers that provide RF lenses, with others such as Tamron and Sigma aiming to release RF-compatible lenses sometime in 2022.

The main factors to consider when choosing a lens for the Canon EOS R5 are focal length, aperture range, image stabilization, and size or weight. If scenic landscapes is your thing it might be worth considering wide-angle lenses in order to capture a wider field of view. But if it’s important to get close to a distant subject such as wildlife or sports then a telephoto lens is required to reach far-away subjects and bring them larger in the image.

For those interested in capturing photographs with shallow depth of field then a wide aperture is essential. This also helps when capturing images in low light situations as it will allow more light to pass through onto the R5’s image sensor, thereby creating good exposures even in dark situations. Also, a lens’ ability to focus closely may also appeal to photographers shooting macro wildlife subjects such as flowers or insects, but is equally at home in the commercial studio when photographing small products such as clothing or jewelry.

Whatever your choice, we’ve rounded up the best lenses for the Canon EOS R5 you can buy today to include something for everyone. So, if you’re looking for a decent set of glass to go with that mirrorless beauty, then read on.

Best lenses for the Canon R5

(Image credit: Canon)

This lens’ incredibly useful focal length zoom range of 15-35mm makes it suited to a wide range of applications from landscapes, travel photography, street, and even astrophotography thanks to its bright f/2.8 aperture which is constant throughout the zoom range.

Fast autofocus is powered by the Ultrasonic Motor in this lens, a step above the standard STM equipped in many other, slightly cheaper models. A real treat to use in low light conditions this lens combines with the R5’s in body image stabilization to provide a maximum 8 stops of IS (5 in the lens).

(Image credit: Canon)

2. Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM This fast telephoto zoom is perfect for professional photographers Specifications Maximum aperture: f/2.8 Image Stabilization: Yes Lens Construction: 17 elements in 13 groups Dimensions: 89 x 146mm Weight: 1070g Filter size: 77mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart View at Amazon View at BHPhoto Reasons to buy + Flexible telephoto zoom range + 5 stops of image stabilization + Small for a telephoto with this focal range Reasons to avoid - Cheaper RF 70-200mm f/4 available

Professionals and serious amateurs with a good chunk of change behind them should take note of this third of Canon’s holy trinity of lenses. Designed to be taken anywhere it’s considerably smaller than any 70-200mm EF counterpart and is comparatively lightweight, too, all-the-while retaining excellent weather sealing to protect it from the elements.

This fast L series telephoto zoom appeals to many types of photographers, whether favoring landscapes, portraits, or even concert/gig photography where light is minimal and often inside which this lens shoots easily thanks to five stops of hybrid IS and a fast f/2.8 aperture.

(Image credit: Canon)

This is truly a unique macro lens no matter what camera system you’re considering. It takes heritage from the Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM but builds on it enormously for the RF range, compatible with the R5 body. Up to eight stops of hybrid image stabilization steadies the frame while a bright f/2.8 aperture lets light soak into the image sensor.

It has better magnification with a reproduction ratio of 1:1.4 (1:1 is required for genuine macro performance) which means more detail in macro subject capture. And there’s even a spherical aberration control ring on the lens to control a soft focus effect, adding flattering bokeh to images. It also doubles as a standard lens as it can focus to infinity.

(Image credit: Canon)

4. Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L Likely the best portrait lens you can buy on any system Specifications Maximum aperture: f/1.2 Image Stabilization: No Lens Construction: 13 elements in 9 groups Dimensions: 103 x 117mm Weight: 1195g Filter size: 82mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart View at Best Buy View at BHPhoto Reasons to buy + Incredible sharpness, minimal distortion + Flattering focal length for portraits + F/1.2 aperture for low light and bokeh Reasons to avoid - Big and expensive

An 85mm prime lens has always been touted as one of the best prime focal lengths for portraiture due to the perspective compression it gives for flattering facial compression, but the Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L is probably the best portrait lens you can get for the Canon EOS R5, possibly of any camera system.

Razor sharp and with incredibly fast autofocus the ultra fast f/1.2 aperture produces effortlessly smooth bokeh and shallow depth of field. Not only that, but it makes it ideal for low light conditions, such as indoor wedding photography and more.

(Image credit: Laowa)

Listed as the fastest wide-angle prime RF lens you can buy right now, this manual focus prime is an excellent addition to any kit bag for the Canon EOS R5 owner. Relatively lightweight considering the wide field of view and perfect for astro or other low light situations thanks to the bright f/2 aperture it’s equally adept at shooting in the day, providing next to no image distortion.

There’s no autofocus in this 15mm though, so it might be best for subjects such as landscape and architectural photography where autofocusing on moving subjects isn’t important.

(Image credit: Canon)

This 35mm prime performs well on the Canon EOS R5 and it won’t break the bank, either. Lightweight at just over 300g it’s compact in design and inconspicuously mounts to the front of the camera with its slim build.

A fast aperture combines with the wide-angle focal length for images that are contextual but also evocative. The STM autofocus, while not the flagship for RF lenses, performs well under most situations and the lens can use the R5’s in body image stabilization for steadying shots. It also utilizes a 0.5x magnification ratio for close-up shooting of details or smaller subjects.