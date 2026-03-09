OM System OM-3 retro camera gets £300 cashback - now just £1,399 at Wex

The OM System OM-3 has just become a far more tempting proposition for photographers in the UK, thanks to a generous £300 cashback offer from Wex.

That brings the price down to just £1,399 from its usual £1,699 - a substantial saving on one of the most stylish and capable mirrorless cameras currently on the market.

While £1,399 is still a serious investment, this is the sort of discount that makes photographers pause and take notice. Cashback deals on newer cameras from OM System don’t always come around, and when they do, they rarely shave off quite this much from the price. If the OM-3 has been sitting on your wish list, this might be the moment to act.

The OM-3 blends retro-inspired design with modern imaging power, creating a camera that feels both nostalgic and thoroughly contemporary. It takes cues from classic film-era bodies while packing the sort of advanced digital technology that today’s photographers expect, including powerful image stabilization, fast autofocus, and excellent computational photography features.

One of the real strengths of the OM System ecosystem is its compact Micro Four Thirds format. The camera itself is small, light, and weather-sealed, making it an outstanding choice for travel, street photography, or outdoor adventures where carrying heavy gear simply isn’t practical. Pair it with one of OM System’s compact lenses and you’ve got a highly capable setup that can go almost anywhere.

Performance-wise, the OM-3 punches well above its weight. The sensor delivers impressive detail and color, while OM System’s class-leading stabilization helps photographers shoot handheld in situations where many other cameras would struggle. Add in features like high-speed burst shooting and computational modes, and you have a camera that’s as creative as it is capable.

With £300 cashback now available through Wex, the OM System OM-3 drops to one of its most attractive prices yet. Deals like this don’t always stick around for long, so if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to pick up this beautifully designed mirrorless camera, this could be the opportunity you’ve been looking for.