Nikon Z6 II is now on sale at a record-low price

We have just spotted the best-ever deal on the Nikon Z6 II - which is now just £1,101.74 from Amazon direct. Sure, the Nikon Z6 III has landed – but let's be honest, we don't always need the newest model to get quality results (and the new camera costs around £500 more than the previous one).

Nikon Z6 II body: was £1,799 now £1,101.74 at Amazon SAVE £420 at Amazon This is one of the best Nikon Z6 II deals I've seen in a while. The previous lowest price I spotted for the Z6 II body was around £1,289 on Amazon during last year's Black Friday. Read more ▼

The Nikon Z6 II is a fantastic full-frame mirrorless camera that delivers great performance at an unbeatable price (especially with this deal). For many users, the Z6 II is actually a preferable option to the professional-grade Nikon Z7 II.

The Z6 II features a 24.5MP BSI CMOS sensor for sharp, high-quality images with great dynamic range. It is powered by dual Expeed 6 processors, which means faster performance, better autofocus tracking and improved low-light handling. With 273 hybrid autofocus points, the Z6 II tracks fast subjects including humans and animals.

A huge upgrade over the original Nikon Z6 are the two memory card slots, which can be a real game changer and push the camera into professional-grade category. With this, you can shoot client work or important events like weddings with peace of mind in case of card failure.

The Z6 II is now six years old - but its age now mean that this powerful mirrorless camera is now a great deal, thanks to this big price reduction.

