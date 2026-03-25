I’m a Fujifilm photographer. These rare deals on X-Mount lenses, from pancakes to f/2.8 zooms, are hard to resist

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Fujifilm's popularity means deals are hard to come by, but these X-Mount lens deals are surprisingly good

Viltrox AF 28mm f/4.5 XF
(Image credit: Viltrox)

I’ve been shooting with Fujifilm since before the X100 series made the brand a major trend – and much to my dismay, Fujifilm deals have become incredibly hard to come by lately. Case in point? Outside of a few Instax deals, I haven’t uncovered any Fujifilm deals in the Amazon Big Spring Sale. But, that makes these X-Mount lens deals that much harder to resist.

A number of X-Mount lenses have steep discounts right now – and the options range from tiny pancakes to bright f/2.8 zooms. Tamron’s 150-500mm super zoom is back down to its lowest ever price, while the company’s X-Mount f/2.8 zooms for 11-20mm and 17-70mm are also discounted. The tiny TTArtisan 27mm f/2.8 has similarly dropped to its lowest price yet.

As a Fujifilm photographer, these are the spring lens deals that are most worth adding to a camera bag. (And no, you don’t need an Amazon Prime membership either!)

Viltrox AF 28mm f/4.5 XF for X-Mount
Viltrox AF 28mm f/4.5 XF for X-Mount: was $99 now $79.20 at BHPhoto

When size matters, the Viltrox AF 28mm f/4.5 XF has surprisingly little of it. The lens feels more like a body cap. Despite that size, there's even autofocus. With a fixed f/4.5 aperture, this isn't like Fujifilm's own 27mm f/2.8 that will make a mirrorless feel like the X100VI, but it's surprisingly cheap.

Read the Viltrox AF 27mm f/4.5 review

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TTArtisan 27mm f/2.8 for Fujifilm X-Mount
Save 16%
TTArtisan 27mm f/2.8 for Fujifilm X-Mount: was $159.99 now $135 at BHPhoto

Want a pancake with a wide aperture? The TTArtisan 27mm f/2.8 is a fantastic budget alternative to Fujifilm's own pancakes. Sharpness and contrast is excellent, though vignetting and weather-sealing are beaten out by Fujifilm's options.

Read the TTArtisan 27mm f/2.8 review

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Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD for X-Mount
Save $50
Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD for X-Mount: was $799 now $749 at BHPhoto

This Tamron lens mixes a bright f/2.8 aperture with the flexibility of a wide-angle to short telephoto zoom. The lens is stabilized and weather-sealed. It delivers excellent images, though at some settings it's not the sharpest option.

Read the full Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di-A VC RXD review

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Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD for X-Mount
Save $60
Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD for X-Mount: was $659 now $599 at BHPhoto

This bright ultra-wide zoom earned a five-star rating in our tests, thanks to its mix of a compact design and impressive image quality. There's some distortion to contend with at 11mm, but it's otherwise a fantastic ultra-wide.

Read the full Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD review

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Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di VC VXD for X-Mount
Save $300
Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di VC VXD for X-Mount: was $1,499 now $1,199 at BHPhoto

Need reach? This Tamron lens delivers a 225-750mm equivalent on Fujifilm's X-Mount sensor, and it's paired with fantastic autofocus speeds. The lens is a bit hefty, but it offers quite a bit of reach for the price.

Read the full Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 DI III VC VXD review

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Viltrox Pro 56mm f/1.2 for X Mount
Save 20%
Viltrox Pro 56mm f/1.2 for X Mount: was $580 now $464 at Amazon

Ultra-bright primes tend to be pretty pricey, but we gave this budget-friendly pro lens five stars for its "sumptuous" image quality and excellent build. It's a bit bulky and lacks some of the extras of Fujifilm's 56mm, but it's a fantastic prime for the price.

Read the full Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.2 Pro review

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Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary for X-Mount
Save 26%
Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary for X-Mount: was $935 now $694 at Adorama

Looking for a travel lens with lots of zoom? The Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6/7 DC OS is a fantastic all-in-one lens for travel and walkabout photography. The lens has an excellent zoom range and can even shoot half macro. Autofocus and stabilization are also key perks.

Read the Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS C review

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Hillary K. Grigonis
Hillary K. Grigonis
US Editor

With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.

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