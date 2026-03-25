I’m a Fujifilm photographer. These rare deals on X-Mount lenses, from pancakes to f/2.8 zooms, are hard to resist
Fujifilm's popularity means deals are hard to come by, but these X-Mount lens deals are surprisingly good
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
I’ve been shooting with Fujifilm since before the X100 series made the brand a major trend – and much to my dismay, Fujifilm deals have become incredibly hard to come by lately. Case in point? Outside of a few Instax deals, I haven’t uncovered any Fujifilm deals in the Amazon Big Spring Sale. But, that makes these X-Mount lens deals that much harder to resist.
A number of X-Mount lenses have steep discounts right now – and the options range from tiny pancakes to bright f/2.8 zooms. Tamron’s 150-500mm super zoom is back down to its lowest ever price, while the company’s X-Mount f/2.8 zooms for 11-20mm and 17-70mm are also discounted. The tiny TTArtisan 27mm f/2.8 has similarly dropped to its lowest price yet.
As a Fujifilm photographer, these are the spring lens deals that are most worth adding to a camera bag. (And no, you don’t need an Amazon Prime membership either!)
When size matters, the Viltrox AF 28mm f/4.5 XF has surprisingly little of it. The lens feels more like a body cap. Despite that size, there's even autofocus. With a fixed f/4.5 aperture, this isn't like Fujifilm's own 27mm f/2.8 that will make a mirrorless feel like the X100VI, but it's surprisingly cheap.
Read moreRead less▼
Want a pancake with a wide aperture? The TTArtisan 27mm f/2.8 is a fantastic budget alternative to Fujifilm's own pancakes. Sharpness and contrast is excellent, though vignetting and weather-sealing are beaten out by Fujifilm's options.
Read moreRead less▼
This Tamron lens mixes a bright f/2.8 aperture with the flexibility of a wide-angle to short telephoto zoom. The lens is stabilized and weather-sealed. It delivers excellent images, though at some settings it's not the sharpest option.
Read moreRead less▼
This bright ultra-wide zoom earned a five-star rating in our tests, thanks to its mix of a compact design and impressive image quality. There's some distortion to contend with at 11mm, but it's otherwise a fantastic ultra-wide.
Read moreRead less▼
Need reach? This Tamron lens delivers a 225-750mm equivalent on Fujifilm's X-Mount sensor, and it's paired with fantastic autofocus speeds. The lens is a bit hefty, but it offers quite a bit of reach for the price.
Read moreRead less▼
Ultra-bright primes tend to be pretty pricey, but we gave this budget-friendly pro lens five stars for its "sumptuous" image quality and excellent build. It's a bit bulky and lacks some of the extras of Fujifilm's 56mm, but it's a fantastic prime for the price.
Read moreRead less▼
Looking for a travel lens with lots of zoom? The Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6/7 DC OS is a fantastic all-in-one lens for travel and walkabout photography. The lens has an excellent zoom range and can even shoot half macro. Autofocus and stabilization are also key perks.
Read moreRead less▼
You may also like
Browse the best Fujifilm lenses for more top picks, or take a look at the best Fujifilm cameras.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.