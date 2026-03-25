I’ve been shooting with Fujifilm since before the X100 series made the brand a major trend – and much to my dismay, Fujifilm deals have become incredibly hard to come by lately. Case in point? Outside of a few Instax deals, I haven’t uncovered any Fujifilm deals in the Amazon Big Spring Sale. But, that makes these X-Mount lens deals that much harder to resist.

A number of X-Mount lenses have steep discounts right now – and the options range from tiny pancakes to bright f/2.8 zooms. Tamron’s 150-500mm super zoom is back down to its lowest ever price, while the company’s X-Mount f/2.8 zooms for 11-20mm and 17-70mm are also discounted. The tiny TTArtisan 27mm f/2.8 has similarly dropped to its lowest price yet.

As a Fujifilm photographer, these are the spring lens deals that are most worth adding to a camera bag. (And no, you don’t need an Amazon Prime membership either!)

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