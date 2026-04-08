The new Nikon Z50 II firmware takes inspiration from the Zf, Z9 updates – and a full-frame kit lens gets a bug fix too
Creatives using the Nikon Z50 II or Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 take note: there's a new free firmware update
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The Nikon Z50 II has a new firmware update – and it echoes the update Nikon added to the Zf and Z9 last month. The Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3, which is also sold as a kit option with cameras like the Z6 III, also received a firmware update this week.
The new Nikon Z50 II firmware has just one change, and it echoes the feature Nikon recently added to the Z9 and Zf. Nikon says the firmware “changed the way the aperture was adjusted on a lens when the standby timer expired.”
While Nikon didn’t dive any deeper with an explanation, it sounds like a change that adjusts how the camera handles aperture settings before going to sleep. What the aperture does in sleep mode can affect how quickly the autofocus wakes up. Widening the aperture for sleep mode, for example, can help the autofocus system reactivate faster with more light reaching the sensor.Article continues below
Firmware version 1.03 for the Z50 II lists only that one change.
Nikon has also recently launched new firmware for the Z 24-50mm f/4-5.6 lens. The firmware fixes an issue where the focus peaking sometimes remained on the camera display when not in manual focus mode.
As with all firmware updates, Nikon users should only get the updated files directly from Nikon. Nikon also reminds users not to update a camera’s firmware with a third-party lens attached. With some brands occasionally pausing firmware updates after users found glitches, waiting a few weeks before updating isn’t a bad idea either.
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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