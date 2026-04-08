Could a cult-favorite DSLR flagship be discontinued soon? The signs aren't good as retailers in Japan discontinue one Pentax K-1 Mark II kit
Ricoh might be phasing out a popular 36MP full-frame DSLR – Here's what we know
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DSLRs are steadily disappearing from the modern camera market – and now there are growing signs that this full-frame flagship could be next.
Ricoh remains the only major manufacturer still committed to mirror-based cameras, but recent developments suggest its lineup may be shrinking – again. Following a series of discontinuities, new clues point to the K-1 Mark II potentially being on the way out.
The popular DSLR kit with the 28-105mm f/3.5-5.6 lens is now listed as 'discontinued' at major Japanese retailers, including Bic Camera, and marked as 'completed product' at Kitamura. Could the K-1 Mark II body-only version soon follow?Article continues below
Discontinuation hints
Last year, the production of the Pentax K-3 Mark III ended, followed in March 2026 by the Monochrome version – a niche model that had only been on the market for around three years.
Now that the K-1 Mark II lens bundle has left the market in Japan, it's fueling speculation that the full-frame DSLR could be next.
It's important to note, however, that a bundle being discontinued doesn't automatically mean the camera body will follow – factors like new lens versions, updated bundles, or changes in retail strategy can also play a role.
That said, this pattern is common in the camera industry – and it could fuel even more rumors for a successor. Combined with mixed signals from retailers in the US and UK – some showing 'limited stock' or 'special order' – it suggests that overall K-1 Mark II availability is gradually shrinking.
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Current availability & prices
So, for anyone considering a K-1 Mark II, now is a good time to buy a sealed DSLR rather than relying on the second-hand market, which could become the only option if global stock continues to shrink.
🇺🇸 US
- Pentax K-1 Mark II body $1,796.95 at B&H; Price match: $1,796.95 at Amazon (low stock)
- Pentax K-1 Mark II body + free accessories $1,796.95 at Adorama
- Pentax K-1 Mark II + 28-105mm lens $2,396.95 at B&H; Price match: $2,396.95 at Adorama, $2,396.95 at Amazon (low stock)
🇬🇧 UK
- Pentax K-1 Mark II body £1,739.08 at Amazon, £1,899 at Wex (limited stock); Price match: £1,899 at Clifton Cameras (low stock)
- Pentax K-1 Mark II + 28-105mm lens £2,499 at Wex (special order), £2,499.99 at Amazon
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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