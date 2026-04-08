The Pentax K-1 Mark II is a popular model in the DSLR community. Its sensor and unique features make it one of the most capable full-frame options

DSLRs are steadily disappearing from the modern camera market – and now there are growing signs that this full-frame flagship could be next.

Ricoh remains the only major manufacturer still committed to mirror-based cameras, but recent developments suggest its lineup may be shrinking – again. Following a series of discontinuities, new clues point to the K-1 Mark II potentially being on the way out.

The popular DSLR kit with the 28-105mm f/3.5-5.6 lens is now listed as 'discontinued' at major Japanese retailers, including Bic Camera, and marked as 'completed product' at Kitamura. Could the K-1 Mark II body-only version soon follow?

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Discontinuation hints

The Pentax K-1 Mark II has features that other DSLRs don't offer – and for photographic genres like landscapes and low-light scenes, it's known for delivering high-resolution images. Read our full K-1 Mark II review here (Image credit: Digital Camera Magazine)

Last year, the production of the Pentax K-3 Mark III ended, followed in March 2026 by the Monochrome version – a niche model that had only been on the market for around three years.

Now that the K-1 Mark II lens bundle has left the market in Japan, it's fueling speculation that the full-frame DSLR could be next.

It's important to note, however, that a bundle being discontinued doesn't automatically mean the camera body will follow – factors like new lens versions, updated bundles, or changes in retail strategy can also play a role.

That said, this pattern is common in the camera industry – and it could fuel even more rumors for a successor. Combined with mixed signals from retailers in the US and UK – some showing 'limited stock' or 'special order' – it suggests that overall K-1 Mark II availability is gradually shrinking.

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Current availability & prices

So, for anyone considering a K-1 Mark II, now is a good time to buy a sealed DSLR rather than relying on the second-hand market, which could become the only option if global stock continues to shrink.

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