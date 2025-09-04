Is Canon's biggest launch of 2025 just around the corner? Finally, we might get the EOS R6 Mark III!

Rumors are swirling once again that the Canon EOS R6 Mark III might finally be on the horizon, with chatter suggesting that a soft announcement could happen anytime between now and mid-September.

In the last months, camera rumors have been a bit quiet about this new full-frame EOS. Now, Canon Rumors has reported a potential reveal just before the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) – traditionally focused on cinema cameras – which could be Canon's strategic move to position the R6 Mark III in its own spotlight.

Originally, it was speculated that the Canon EOS R6 Mark III would launch at the end of 2024, which would have fit neatly into Canon's two-year cycle for the R6 series; the original EOS R6 launched in 2020, followed by the R6 Mark II in 2022.

But since the announcement didn't happen last year, anticipation has only built, with everyone hoping for a launch before the end of May 2025. Well, that didn't happen either.

Just recently, we reported that Canon is teasing a new camera – and it's coming next week, on Tuesday September 09. But the mysterious video reveals that it won't be the R6 Mark III; instead, it hints at a new addition to the Cinema EOS line, suggesting that Canon is saving the Mark III for a separate moment.

Given how popular the R6 Mark II remains, it makes sense that Canon wouldn't want another product announcement to overshadow its successor.

The upcoming R6 Mark III is expected to shake up the hybrid camera market and ramp up competition, especially against rivals like the Nikon Z6 III and the much-anticipated Sony A7 V. You can read here how its rumored specs could stack up against the competition, like the Sony A9 III.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While details are still limited, Canon's well-timed teaser, combined with two major industry events – IFA in Berlin this week and IBC in Amsterdam next week – only fuels our excitement further.

So, come on, Canon. It's time to finally get us the EOS R6 Mark III!

You might like...

Check out the latest Canon rumors. You might be interested in our guides about the best Canon cameras and the best Canon RF lenses.