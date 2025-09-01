A new Canon camera is being announced next Tuesday! And the beans have been spilled by the manufacturer itself, thanks to a teaser campaign that has just launched on its social media channels.

"Something new is coming!" reads the teaser text on the Canon UK Instagram and Facebook pages. "Watch our YouTube Premiere launch event from 9 September 2025 at 3pm CEST. Set a reminder today!"

A slightly different message adorns the teaser on the company's North American channels. "A new way to capture the world", reads the description on the Canon USA Instagram account.

Over on the Canon Europe YouTube account, there is a livestream holding page with the same teaser image and a provocatively open chat window, where the company has left the cheeky message, "We're just going to leave this here… 👀"

So, we know that a new Canon camera is being announced on Tuesday September 09 at 09:00 EDT / 14:00 BST / 23:00 AEST. But what exactly will it be?

What is the camera Canon is teasing?

While at first glance there isn't much to go on from Canon's teaser image, given that the camera sits in deep shadow (and the details have been painted out, so raising the exposure doesn't spill any secrets), it actually tells us quite a bit.

First of all, we can see a red tally light and what looks to be a red button on the grip – both of which signpost this being a video or cinema camera. This is supported by what looks like the kind of button arrangement found on Cinema EOS bodies, along with the flat top panel with no viewfinder hump.

This is where the cinema-ness of the camera comes into question. Traditional Cinema EOS cameras typically have a boxier form factor, while even RF offerings like the Canon EOS C80 and C70 have a sloping silhouette at the top that's reminiscent of a mirrorless body.

The closest camera shape actually seems to be the Canon EOS R50V – the most recent camera that Canon has launched, which is part of the EOS RV product line (the V standing for video) rather than the cinema range. So this could in fact be a new member of the well-received RV family.

Canon is certainly courting speculation, particularly by leaving both the comments section and chat window open on its YouTube page.

"With the red shutter button it looks like a new Cinema camera… Maybe a little brother to the R5C?" says user OlivierStaiger. Elsewhere, ArsoFX confidently proclaims that, "This will definitely be R8V 100%", while donaldwillemsen predicts it to be the long-rumored Canon R6 Mark III.

With two big industry events happening imminently – IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung) in Berlin this week and IBC (International Broadcasting Convention) in Amsterdam next week – all eyes will be on Canon when it pulls back the curtain on Tuesday…

