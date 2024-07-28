Sony A7 V: rumor suggests we won't see 5th-gen A7 until 2025

And don't expect a Sony A1 II until next year, either

According to a trusted source of Sony Alpha Rumors, Sony might not be releasing an a7 V until next year. The same source also claims we'll have to wait until 2025 to see a successor to the Sony A1, with both rumors being given a 90% chance of being correct.

On the one hand it could be argued that we're overdue a 5th generation 'standard' Alpha model, as while both the original a7 and a7R launched in 2013, we've had the a7R V since late 2022, yet a fifth generation a7 is still nowhere to be seen. However, Sony clearly doesn't release new camera generations simultaneously across its model tiers, as historically the a7R series has had the most frequent release schedule, and the a7S series the slowest, with the current a7S III dating back to 2020.

