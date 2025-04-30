Canon EOS R7 mirrorless camera drops to lowest-ever price
This APS-C speedster is a Canon mirrorless marvel that's faster than its more advanced full-frame siblings
As ever we keep our eye out for the best camera deals around... and e have spotted a great price on the Canon EOS R7 – at £1,079 body only - a £270 instant saving from London Camera Exchange.
If you're not too fussed about having a full-frame sensor, but are looking for an affordable mirrorless camera that offers some serious pro-level grunt, then you should definitely consider the Canon EOS R7, particularly at this discounted price.
Canon EOS R7 (body only) | was £1,349 | now £1,079
Save £180 at LCE The Canon R7 is the top-spec APS-C model in the current EOS mirrorless range. You get a 32.5MP sensor, 4K/60p video capture (4K/30p oversampled from 7K), a max 30fps burst speed, and impressive AF performance.
It's an advanced 32.5 megapixel APS-C format mirrorless camera aimed at enthusiast photographers who want to up their creative game. As a hybrid camera, the EOS R7 offers superb-quality 4K/30p video oversampled from 7K, and a silky-smooth 4K/60p mode as well... and it's uncropped too!
Its in-body image stabilizer works with a lens’s optical IS for video and still captures at shutter speeds 7 stops longer than usual. Hybrid shooters will also love the deep-learning Dual Pixel CMOS AF II that tracks subjects and keeps them sharp. With its incredible speed, this camera is great for sports and wildlife photographers or those seeking to get into 4K video. In fact, its autofocus DNA came from the more expensive models such as the EOS R3, EOS R5 and EOS R6.
Heck, it will even outshoot the R5 and R6, thanks to its maximum continuous shooting speed of 30fps. Plus it's wrapped up in a compact and lightweight body that can use RF and RF-S lenses.
Along with looking after they day-to-day functioning of Digital Camera World in Australia, Sharmishta is the Managing Editor (APAC) for TechRadar as well. Her passion for photography started when she was studying monkeys in the wilds of India and is entirely self-taught. That puts her in the unique position to understand what a beginner or enthusiast is looking for in a camera or lens, and writes to help those like her on their path to developing their skills or finding the best gear. While she experiments with quite a few genres of photography, her main area of interest is nature – wildlife, landscapes and macros.
