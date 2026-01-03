Bored with the same old photography spots? Ask AI to plot you a photo walk!
I asked ChatGPT to create a two-hour photo walk with visual variety. It took me out of my comfort zone!
If I’m testing a gadget for Digital Camera World, then I usually head to the Barbican Centre in London, England. The Barbican’s sprawling maze of Brutalist architecture makes a great location for a model shoot, especially when I need to light them with an LED or test out a variety of fog machines in the location’s long, dark corridors.
When Apple lent me an iPhone 17 to review as a camera, I predictably shot at the Barbican. However, I also wanted to put the iPhone 17 through its paces in a new location, to break free of the Barbican’s familiar grey-and-brown color palette and stony textures.
I only had my model for two hours, so I decided to ask the machine mind of ChatGPT to conjure up a London-based two-hour photo walk that would give me a wide range of locations in which to shoot my model.
I hadn't really used ChatGPT before for a project like this, but I was impressed by the speed at which the app created a location-based itinerary in part of London that I’d not visited since the last century: Shoreditch.
It struggled to give me a usable map with a detailed route inscribed on it, but it did give me the following route, complete with a timetable – and each location had some suggestions on what type of subjects and shots I could expect to capture!
I checked out ChatGPT’s suggested route on Google Maps and was able to use Street View to get a better preview of the locations that it suggested I visit. Here’s the photo walk timetable, route and some potential photo subject suggestions, and even a selection of shooting tips that it suggested:
Route Summary:
Start at Boxpark Shoreditch → Walk along Redchurch Street → Head to Brick Lane → Turn into Chance & Whitby Streets → End at Arnold Circus.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Time 0:00 – 0:20
Location Boxpark Shoreditch
Style / Highlights Urban, modern lines, signage.
Photo Ideas Geometric backdrops, glass reflections
Time 0:20 – 0:45
Location Chance & Whitby.
Style / Highlights Streets Graffiti concentration, artistic vibe
Photo Ideas Edgy portraits, shade light tests, color contrast
Time 0:45 – 1:15
Location Redchurch Street
Style / Highlights Boutique storefronts, muted tones, cobblestones.
Photo Ideas Shopfront portraits, mirror reflections, lifestyle
Time 1:15 – 1:40
Location Arnold Circus
Style / Highlights Soft greenery, vintage London brick, calm atmosphere.
Photo Ideas Depth layering on staircases, natural skin tones
Time 1:40 – 2:00
Location Brick Lane
Style / Highlights Street art, graffiti, markets, lively texture.
Photo Ideas Murals as backdrops, walking shots, wide vs portrait
Shooting Tips:
Best time: Early morning or golden hour for softer light and fewer crowds. Bring a small reflector or white card for shaded shots. Test ultra-wide for murals, standard for portraits, and telephoto for compression shots. Each stop is 5–8 minutes apart — stay flexible for spontaneous moments.
So, armed with my AI-powered itinerary, I headed to London. I planned to meet my model, Maddy (@Runway.voguish), at 14:00, so I arrived an hour early to do a quick recce of ChatGPT’s proposed route. I soon realized that there was a fair bit of zig-zagging, so I re-ordered the itinerary in my iPhone 17’s Notes app.
The recce was a good idea, as it showed me that ChatGPT had indeed provided me with some fantastic locations, from the autumnal leaf-strewn Arnold Circus, to a park surrounded by beautiful Victorian red-brick mansion blocks and tenements, to the shop fronts and graffiti-sprayed walls of Brick Lane.
When I met Maddy I was completely relaxed, as I knew where I was going and what backdrops I would be shooting her against. This gave us time to fit in a coffee break in a beautiful non-franchise coffee shop, which itself provided a lifestyle photo opportunity of Maddy drinking her coffee.
I enjoyed my ChatGPT-inspired photo walk, and it certainly provided me with a much wider range of subjects and backdrops than I usually get from my regular photo walk haunts. I used ChatGPT’s suggestions as a springboard for my shoot and was happy to tweak its timetable and location suggestions once I’d recce’d the location.
It’s certainly an experiment that I can highly recommend – and as you’ll hopefully see from my shots, I captured a wide range of colorful and varied images on the iPhone 17, using its Ultra Wide 13mm, 26mm Main, and 52mm Telephoto lenses.
George has been freelancing as a photo fixing and creative tutorial writer since 2002, working for award winning titles such as Digital Camera, PhotoPlus, N-Photo and Practical Photoshop. He's expert in communicating the ins and outs of Photoshop and Lightroom, as well as producing video production tutorials on Final Cut Pro and iMovie for magazines such as iCreate and Mac Format. He also produces regular and exclusive Photoshop CC tutorials for his YouTube channel.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.