Move your focus point with your eyeball! Canon's Eye Control AF is amazing

By
published

Camera focusing reinvented: Canon's cameras enable you to move your focus point just by moving your eyeball

Animated clip depicting the UI for Canon's Eye Control AF
(Image credit: Canon)

Canon's two new professional cameras, the Canon EOS R1 and Canon EOS R5 Mark II, possess an incredible technology that enables you to move your focus point simply by moving your eyeball. 

Yes, when you look around the viewfinder, the cameras will follow your gaze and place your focus point on whatever you're looking at. This amazing tech is called Eye Control AF, and I know it sounds like a gimmick but it really isn't. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles