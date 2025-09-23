Buying older cameras isn't always worth the savings, but this OM System OM-1 bundle saves you an incredible £900
The OM System OM-1 has dropped by £900 if you buy direct with its 7-14mm f/2.8 wide-angle zoom - it's a huge price difference from the newer OM-1 Mark II, which carries the same sensor and processor
The first camera that launched under the new OM System branding was also the last to carry the Olympus name emblazoned on the front. The OM System OM-1 launched under a new name but paid homage to its roots by keeping the Olympus name written across the front of the camera.
Now, as the OM-1 is discontinued, OM System is heavily discounting its remaining stock of the camera that carries both the OM System and Olympus names.
But the best deal we can see is if you get the body bundled with the wide-angle 7-14mm f/2.8 Pro - which you can pick up for just £1,499. To give you an idea of just how good a deal that is, OM System are selling that lens alone for £1,249!
An £900 discount puts the OM System OM-1 wide-zoom bundle at over £500 less than the body-only price of thewhich updated OM-1 Mark II. The newer camera has some perks, but has the same sensor and processor as the original OM-1, making this discount highly tempting. To get this price, make sure you pick the option with the 7-14mm zoom.
The OM System OM-1 is both the first mirrorless to use OM System in the name and the last to wear the Olympus badge across the front after the brand transitioned to OM System after selling its imaging division in 2021. The brand has since refreshed the original OM System OM-1 with the OM System OM-1 Mark II, a camera that houses the same sensor and processor but builds on the features with additions like live graduated ND filters and 8.5 stops of stabilization.
The OM-1 and the Olympus E-M10 Mark IV are the only mirrorless cameras on OM System’s online US web store that still carry the Olympus name on the front. The E-M10 Mark IV has stuck around as a budget option. The 2021 OM-1, however, appears to be discontinued and out-of-stock at major US retailers, suggesting the deal direct from OM System may be clearing out some of the final new-in-box stock.
Buying an older model is often an ideal strategy for picking up a new camera on a budget – and that’s especially true for the OM-1. The OM-1 is a former flagship, which means it boasts some of the brand’s top features, including a stacked sensor and 50 fps bursts with autofocus, but the discount on the aging camera puts the price almost down to the OM-5 Mark II.
I’ve used the OM System OM-1 extensively – it’s one of my favorite choices for birding and hiking. The Micro Four Thirds sensor does sacrifice some light and detail from sporty full-frame cameras, but that crop sensor means farther reach with lenses that are significantly lighter. Since wildlife photography is only a hobby of mine, I prefer the system that’s easier to carry around. I like the OM-1, but it’s the range of telephoto lens options that makes me love the camera system as a whole.
Opting for an older model misses out on a few of the improvements found in the OM-1 Mark II. The sensor and processor are the same, so the price difference isn’t going to create a noticeable difference in image quality. One of our complaints in our OM-1 Mark II review is, in fact, that it’s very similar to the OM-1.
There are still a few reasons to consider the newer model, if the budget allows. The autofocus on the newer camera is much improved, and the camera’s buffer can handle twice as many RAW photos in a row as the older model. Then there’s that live graduated ND filter built in, which can help prevent skies from being overblown into white, all while carrying less gear around.
