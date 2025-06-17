Recommended reading

B&H Bild camera deals bonanza! Big savings for all as Expo opens

News
By published

These deals can only be found at B&H, and these just can't be missed!

B&amp;H Bild deals
(Image credit: B&H)
Jump to:

If you're on the hunt for unbeatable camera deals, look no further than the B&H Bild Expo. As one of the most trusted names in the industry, B&H is offering a selection of exclusive, limited-time offers that you simply won’t find anywhere else, for the duration of its two-day B&H Bild Expo exhibition in New York.

But there is no need to go to the show in person – everyone can get these big discount deals all-day Tuesday and Wednesday, June 17-18. The deals end at midnight on June 18.

Whether you're upgrading your gear or diving into photography for the first time, these deals are handpicked for the Bild Expo and represent some of the best prices on top cameras, lenses, and accessories across the board.

Don't miss this chance to score industry-leading kit at exceptional value - only at B&H.

Cameras

Canon EOS RP with 24-105mm f/4-7.1
Canon EOS RP with 24-105mm f/4-7.1: was $1,099 now $999 at BHPhoto

SAVE $100 at B&H. The Canon EOS RP is a compact, affordable full-frame mirrorless camera with a 26.2MP sensor and Dual Pixel AF - ideal for beginners and travel, though limited in 4K video.

View Deal
Canon EOS R6 Mark II
Canon EOS R6 Mark II: was $1,999 now $1,799 at BHPhoto

SAVE $200 at B&H. In our Canon EOS R6 Mark II review, we said that this camera "makes mincemeat of other hybrids," and we mean every word. It's Canon's fastest camera, and with more AF tracking modes, it's a real beast.

View Deal
Canon EOS R5 Mark II
Canon EOS R5 Mark II: was $3,999.50 now $3,799 at BHPhoto

SAVE $200 at B&H. one of the most powerful mirrorless cameras on the market. I’m talking about a 45-MP sensor, 30fps burst speeds at 14-bit RAW, 8K RAW video at 60p, and more. If you’re a content creator or need the best-quality images possible, this could be the camera for you.

View Deal
Blackmagic PYXIS 6K Cinema Box Camera (Canon EF)
Blackmagic PYXIS 6K Cinema Box Camera (Canon EF): was $3,162.27 now $2,495 at BHPhoto

SAVE $667.77 at B&H. This modular full-frame cinema camera with 6K RAW recording, dual native ISO, and flexible lens mount options - ideal for pro-level indie filmmaking, now at an even cheaper price!

View Deal
Nikon Z6 III
Nikon Z6 III: was $2,496.95 now $2,096.95 at BHPhoto

SAVE $400 at B&H. This powerful hybrid camera is packed with a blazing-fast stacked sensor, 6K internal RAW video, and flagship-level autofocus performance in a compact full-frame body.

View Deal

Lenses

Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM
Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM: was $299 now $249 at BHPhoto

SAVE $50 at B&H. The Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM is a compact, ultra-wide prime lens with fast autofocus and a bright f/2.8 aperture - ideal for vlogging, landscapes, and everyday wide-angle shooting.

View Deal
Canon RF 28-70mm f/2.8 IS STM
Canon RF 28-70mm f/2.8 IS STM: was $999 now $949 at BHPhoto

SAVE $50 at B&H. The Canon RF 28–70mm f/2.8 IS STM is a lightweight, versatile standard zoom with image stabilization and a bright f/2.8 aperture - ideal for everyday photo and video use.

View Deal
Tokina atx-i 11-16mm f/2.8 CF Lens for Canon EF
Tokina atx-i 11-16mm f/2.8 CF Lens for Canon EF: was $349 now $249 at BHPhoto

SAVE $100 at B&H. The Tokina atx‑i 11–16 mm f/2.8 CF is a rugged, constant‑f/2.8 ultra‑wide APS‑C zoom with sharp optics, internal focus, clutch AF/MF switch, and minimal distortion - excellent for landscapes, architecture, and video work.

View Deal
Tokina atx-m 33mm f/1.4 Lens (Sony E)
Tokina atx-m 33mm f/1.4 Lens (Sony E): was $199 now $149 at BHPhoto

SAVE $50 at B&H. The Tokina atx-m 33mm f/1.4 is a fast, quiet APS-C prime lens with smooth bokeh and solid build - ideal for portraits, street, and everyday shooting.

View Deal

Accessories

Sekonic L-308X-U
Sekonic L-308X-U: was $239 now $189 at BHPhoto

Save $50 The portable and versatile L-308X-U handheld light meter combines both stills and video metering functions in a single unit with a sliding lumisphere, capable of reading incident and reflected light. Powered by a single AA battery, it's perfect for every bag! (Coupon applied at checkout)

View Deal
Ruggard EDC-80LC Electronic Dry Cabinet
Ruggard EDC-80LC Electronic Dry Cabinet: was $249.95 now $199.96 at BHPhoto

Save $50 Use this climatically-controlled cabinet to keep your cameras and lenses away from humidity and dust.

View Deal
See more Cameras News
TOPICS
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.

He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.