B&H Bild camera deals bonanza! Big savings for all as Expo opens

If you're on the hunt for unbeatable camera deals, look no further than the B&H Bild Expo. As one of the most trusted names in the industry, B&H is offering a selection of exclusive, limited-time offers that you simply won’t find anywhere else, for the duration of its two-day B&H Bild Expo exhibition in New York.

But there is no need to go to the show in person – everyone can get these big discount deals all-day Tuesday and Wednesday, June 17-18. The deals end at midnight on June 18.

Whether you're upgrading your gear or diving into photography for the first time, these deals are handpicked for the Bild Expo and represent some of the best prices on top cameras, lenses, and accessories across the board.

Don't miss this chance to score industry-leading kit at exceptional value - only at B&H.

Cameras

Canon EOS R5 Mark II: was $3,999.50 now $3,799 at BHPhoto SAVE $200 at B&H. one of the most powerful mirrorless cameras on the market. I’m talking about a 45-MP sensor, 30fps burst speeds at 14-bit RAW, 8K RAW video at 60p, and more. If you’re a content creator or need the best-quality images possible, this could be the camera for you.

Lenses

Accessories

Sekonic L-308X-U: was $239 now $189 at BHPhoto Save $50 The portable and versatile L-308X-U handheld light meter combines both stills and video metering functions in a single unit with a sliding lumisphere, capable of reading incident and reflected light. Powered by a single AA battery, it's perfect for every bag! (Coupon applied at checkout)

