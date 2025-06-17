B&H Bild camera deals bonanza! Big savings for all as Expo opens
These deals can only be found at B&H, and these just can't be missed!
If you're on the hunt for unbeatable camera deals, look no further than the B&H Bild Expo. As one of the most trusted names in the industry, B&H is offering a selection of exclusive, limited-time offers that you simply won’t find anywhere else, for the duration of its two-day B&H Bild Expo exhibition in New York.
But there is no need to go to the show in person – everyone can get these big discount deals all-day Tuesday and Wednesday, June 17-18. The deals end at midnight on June 18.
Whether you're upgrading your gear or diving into photography for the first time, these deals are handpicked for the Bild Expo and represent some of the best prices on top cameras, lenses, and accessories across the board.
Don't miss this chance to score industry-leading kit at exceptional value - only at B&H.
Cameras
SAVE $100 at B&H. The Canon EOS RP is a compact, affordable full-frame mirrorless camera with a 26.2MP sensor and Dual Pixel AF - ideal for beginners and travel, though limited in 4K video.
SAVE $200 at B&H. In our Canon EOS R6 Mark II review, we said that this camera "makes mincemeat of other hybrids," and we mean every word. It's Canon's fastest camera, and with more AF tracking modes, it's a real beast.
SAVE $200 at B&H. one of the most powerful mirrorless cameras on the market. I’m talking about a 45-MP sensor, 30fps burst speeds at 14-bit RAW, 8K RAW video at 60p, and more. If you’re a content creator or need the best-quality images possible, this could be the camera for you.
SAVE $667.77 at B&H. This modular full-frame cinema camera with 6K RAW recording, dual native ISO, and flexible lens mount options - ideal for pro-level indie filmmaking, now at an even cheaper price!
SAVE $400 at B&H. This powerful hybrid camera is packed with a blazing-fast stacked sensor, 6K internal RAW video, and flagship-level autofocus performance in a compact full-frame body.
Lenses
SAVE $50 at B&H. The Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM is a compact, ultra-wide prime lens with fast autofocus and a bright f/2.8 aperture - ideal for vlogging, landscapes, and everyday wide-angle shooting.
SAVE $50 at B&H. The Canon RF 28–70mm f/2.8 IS STM is a lightweight, versatile standard zoom with image stabilization and a bright f/2.8 aperture - ideal for everyday photo and video use.
SAVE $100 at B&H. The Tokina atx‑i 11–16 mm f/2.8 CF is a rugged, constant‑f/2.8 ultra‑wide APS‑C zoom with sharp optics, internal focus, clutch AF/MF switch, and minimal distortion - excellent for landscapes, architecture, and video work.
SAVE $50 at B&H. The Tokina atx-m 33mm f/1.4 is a fast, quiet APS-C prime lens with smooth bokeh and solid build - ideal for portraits, street, and everyday shooting.
Accessories
Save $50 The portable and versatile L-308X-U handheld light meter combines both stills and video metering functions in a single unit with a sliding lumisphere, capable of reading incident and reflected light. Powered by a single AA battery, it's perfect for every bag! (Coupon applied at checkout)
Save $50 Use this climatically-controlled cabinet to keep your cameras and lenses away from humidity and dust.
