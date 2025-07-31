Sony has released a new firmware update for the A1 II; not a dramatic overhaul, but a series of refined changes and additions that improve the camera’s overall handling and functionality.

The Sony A1 II is the brand’s flagship mirrorless camera, designed for professionals who need speed, resolution and reliability. Built to handle everything from high-speed sports photography to cinematic video production, it occupies a unique place at the top of the Alpha line, capable of 8K video, 30fps bursts and blackout-free EVF performance, all backed by a deep well of pro-level tools.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

This firmware update doesn’t alter that foundation but instead refines it further, making the camera feel more fluid and intelligent in daily use.

Among the first things users will notice is that the camera’s shooting information now adapts depending on orientation. Whether held vertically or horizontally, the display layout automatically shifts to suit the position. A small ergonomic touch, but one that makes a difference when you’re shooting fast and need settings visible at a glance.

Elsewhere, Sony has added flexibility to how core modes are accessed. Users can now choose whether to change Shooting Mode, Drive Mode, and Focus Mode via the physical dials or through the menu, depending on personal preference or working conditions.

Playback and image management also benefit from updates. Photographers can now view folder names and file names during image review, and for those working with dual card slots, images can now be rated or deleted across both slots at once.

(Image credit: Sony)

For video users, Sony has introduced the ability to tag clips as OK, NG, or KEEP during or after recording. This in-camera flagging helps streamline post-production, enabling editors or assistants to identify usable material before the footage even leaves the card.

A more seamless wireless workflow is another key area of focus. The update expands the camera’s compatibility with Sony’s Transfer & Tagging and Monitor & Control apps, enabling new features like focus map overlays and IRIS operation bars when connected to a smart device.

Beyond these core refinements, the update prepares the A1 II for a range of specialized, pro-level applications. Features like Scan and Tag, Photo Cropping, and Volume Photography Commands are now supported under a paid license, scheduled for release after August 2025.

These will be of particular interest to event, school or high-volume studio photographers. Similarly, updates to Sony’s Camera Authenticity Solution mean that image timestamps now reflect the camera’s internal clock instead of server time, offering better traceability for photojournalists or those working in fields where image verification is essential.

The firmware is available now via the Sony support website, where you can also find the full list of updates. Installation is straightforward, but as always, users should ensure their battery is fully charged and follow the update steps carefully.

