Barmy mount adapter lets you put medium-format lenses on Nikon APS-C or full-frame cameras

And I thought Marvel Comics’ Spider-Man/Superman was the wackiest crossover event of the year, but that was before I came across this mount adapter designed to mount Fujifilm GFX-compatible lenses on Nikon Z-Series cameras. To be clear, this isn’t an official product from Fujifilm or Nikon; the Mount Adapter GXTZ is made by third-party manufacturer Shoten Koubou Co and was released on April 24, with an RRP of JP¥72,000 (roughly $450 / £330 / $630).

The mount adapter allows you to put Fujifilm GF lenses on Nikon Z-Series cameras, with electronic contacts to support both AF acquisition (including face/eye detection) and camera-to-lens aperture control. The mount also supports both optical and in-body image stabilization and allows the use of a lens’s Fn button. If you’re using a fully manual GFX-compatible lens, the adapter will also allow the camera to gather EXIF data.

(Image credit: Shoten Koubou Co)

The adapter measures approximately 77x11mm and weighs 78g. It comes with front and rear caps, with the latter including a USB-C port for firmware updates. The question on my mind is who would want such an accessory?

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I can’t imagine many Nikon Z-Series owners flocking to purchase GF glass, just as I couldn’t imagine many GFX owners rushing to purchase Z-Mount glass if the situation were reversed. However, I guess anyone lucky enough to own both systems can enjoy more use out of their GF optics and that can only be a good thing, because they’re fantastic.

Another possibility would be videographers. Nikon has yet to officially launch any cinema lenses for Z Mount – the closest being the Nikon Z 28-135mm f4 PZ – and this adapter would grant access to the mighty GF 32-90mm T/3.5 PZ OIS WR.

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