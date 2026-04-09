Is Canon updating its current RF super telephoto prime lineup with built-in teleconverters to catch up with Nikon's pro optics? And do professional sports and wildlife photographers get a 300-600mm zoom on top? We look into it...

Canon could be preparing to shake up its RF super telephoto lineup just in time for the FIFA World Cup 2026 – and the optics might come with one feature that has notably been missing: a built-in x1.4 or x2 teleconverter (TC). But realistically, who will be able to afford these "big white" giants?

According to recent reports by Canon Rumors and YouTuber Ordinary Filmmaker, in late May, Canon might announce replacements for its iconic RF 400mm f/2.8L IS USM and RF 600mm f/4L IS USM lenses – alongside a 300-600mm super telephoto zoom.

Could these be Canon's first RF "big white" lenses with built-in TC? Nikon already features this in its pro Z-mount S-line – it would be an upgrade and a significant shift in usability.

Is Canon entering the built-in TC game?

While the new telephoto lenses are still a rumor, on paper, it feels more like a natural progression for Canon.

Canon has already hinted at the future of its super telephoto design. Back in 2025, patent application P2025114982 outlined concepts for lenses such as a 300mm f/2.8, 400mm f/2.8, and 500mm f/4 – all designed to reduce size and weight without compromising optical performance.

But this patent application is missing one key element of the rumored new optics: a built-in x1.4 or x2 TC. This could mean the patent isn't describing these lenses at all – or speculation around an integrated TC may, disappointingly, be off the mark.

Professional photographers get ready for a big May! - YouTube Watch On

The price of performance

If the three telephoto lenses actually enter the market, none of them will come cheaply.

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The current RF 400mm f/2.8L IS USM already costs $13,399 / £13,119 – out of reach for most sport or wildlife shooters, built for professionals and agencies covering global events and wildlife rarity.

If the rumored late May announcement proves accurate, Canon could be about to make a timely move ahead of one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

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