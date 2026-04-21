The lens is key to creating a more compact mirrorless system – and L-Mount shooters have a new compact everyday lens option. The Panasonic Lumix S 40mm f/2 is a prime lens that weighs just 144g / 5oz – but the company has also unveiled that two more lenses are on the way.

The new 40mm is designed as an everyday lens to complement smaller bodies like the Panasonic Lumix S9 – which has a new Black Titanium edition also announced on April 21. The 40mm’s 40.9mm length makes it the same size – but slightly lighter – than the Lumix S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3, which is the kit lens paired with the S9 camera.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Panasonic) (Image credit: Panasonic) (Image credit: Panasonic)

The introduction of the 40mm f/2 offers L-Mount shooters a compact option that still carries a much brighter aperture than that compact kit zoom. The 40mm is often described as the focal length closest to human vision and tends to be a versatile length for street photography, portraits, and landscapes. Despite the size, the lens still has a control ring and focus button.

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The Lumix 40mm is also a budget-friendly prime – it’s £349 in the UK, with international pricing forthcoming. Despite being a budget option, the lens still offers dust and splash resistance.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Panasonic) (Image credit: Panasonic)

Panasonic says that the lens design also suppresses focus breathing, making the lens versatile for both stills and video.

However, the 40mm f/2 announcement comes with a refreshed lens roadmap that shows L-Mount shooters that two more lenses are on the way. Panasonic says that a wide-angle prime lens is also coming with a compact design, as well as a large-aperture telephoto zoom.

The lens roadmap graphic shared with the news depicts the wide prime somewhere between the brand’s existing 18mm f/1.8 and 24mm f/1.8. While Lumix already has some wide primes, the upcoming lens is designed to complement the S9 body, which hints at a compact design like the newly announced 40mm f/2. Of course, as a member of the L Mount Alliance, creators with Panasonic full-frame bodies also have access to lenses from other brands in the Alliance.

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A wide aperture telephoto zoom is also in the works, Panasonic says. The lens roadmap places the upcoming telephoto around 50-200mm, and the company says it will be a “large aperture” lens. Panasonic did not indicate when the upcoming lenses will be launched.

The new lens and roadmap come along with a new Titanium Black color for the popular compact mirrorless body, the Lumix S9. Panasonic says the new Black Titanium Edition has a leather-textured body with titanium accents and comes as a result of the Titanium Gold edition's success in Europe. But, unlike the Titanium Gold edition, the Titanium Black will be widely available across Europe.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Panasonic) (Image credit: Panasonic) (Image credit: Panasonic)

The new color will be paired with an 18-40mm with a black finish available from retailers, or paired with a Titantium Black finish lens only shopping directly with Panasonic.

The Titanium Black S9 will be available for £1299 – that's more than the current list price of the previous colors at £999 body only. International pricing and availability have not yet been announced, but that converts to about $1,760 / CA$2,399 / AU$2,451.

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