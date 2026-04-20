Viltrox's new prime lenses may be just the start. Rumors are swirling about new Viltrox primes, including a compact pancake
Images of a host of newly-rumored Viltrox lenses have appeared – although no announcement dates have been given
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Viltrox has already announced two new lenses today – but if the rumors are any indication, the third-party lens brand is just getting started. Social media is buzzing with rumors for more Viltrox primes, including a compact pancake lens.
The Chinese social media platform, Weibo, is where all the buzz is at. According to the rumors from the Independent Photographers Association, Viltrox will treat us to a trio of apochromatic lenses for its budget EVO line, a dedicated L-mount lens, and a PL-L AF adapter.
So what are the newly-rumored lenses, which Viltrox doesn't seem to have alluded to anywhere? In the EVO mix there’s a 75mm f/1.8 APS-C, a 90mm f/2.2 APS-C, and a 26mm f/2.8 pancake lens, all of which are autofocus (AF). Plus, there’s an AF 28mm f/4.5 L-mount too.Article continues below
Viltrox has already announced the AF AF 35mm f/1.8 Evo II and 55mm f/1.8 Evo during the NAB Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Another teaser shared by the company's official channels on social media hints that a Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.2 FE lens without the built-in LCD screen may be coming, with an April 23 announcement date.
A post shared by VILTROX 𝘖𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘈𝘤𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵 (@viltrox.official)
A photo posted by on
If the rumors are true, the lenses could expand the relatively new Evo series. The pancake lens could also be a popular option, as more compact lenses have been trending alongside the compact camera craze.
This rumor seems to have come out of the blue, and no fixed dates have been given for announcements, let alone releases, but I’ll keep my eyes peeled for any further information.
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Viltrox has made a name for itself over the past couple of years as a manufacturer of some of the best cheap lenses for mirrorless cameras.
I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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