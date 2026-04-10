The resurgence of compact cameras has driven a craving for smaller mirrorless lenses – and third-party manufacturer TTArtisans has a new option that may just fit that trend. The TTArtisan AF 17mm f/1.8 Air is a lightweight prime APS-C lens for X-Mount and E-Mount.

As part of the brand’s Air series, the design of the new 17mm lens prioritizes a compact design. The lens measures 47mm / 1.85 inches tall. Depending on the mount, the lens weighs either 161g / 5.7oz or 178g / 6.3 oz.

The 17mm creates a 25mm equivalent on an APS-C sensor, creating a wide-angle lens that still has a “natural perspective,” the company says. That translates into an 81-degree field of view, which TTArtisans says is still wide enough for selfies and vlogging as well as travel and documentary photography.

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The lens is built with 14 elements in ten groups. The lens uses six aperture blades, which will help create six-point stars when narrowing down the aperture.

Despite a focus on a lightweight design, the lens still uses a metal lens barrel, using aluminum.

TTARTISAN New AF 17mm F1.8 Air for E / X Mount. - YouTube Watch On

As the AF in the name suggests, the lens includes an autofocus motor, which uses a stepping motor to deliver a mix of speed and quiet performance. The lens can focus as close as .18m / 7 inches from the front of the lens.

The TTArtisan AF 17mm f/1.8 Air, which went on sale on April 10, retails for $148. International pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but that translates to about £110 / AU$209 / CA$205.

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