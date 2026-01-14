The Kodak Charmera is back in stock globally after months of sell-outs, with a rare price drop in Australia
Measuring just 58 x 24.5 x 20mm and weighing only 30g, the Charmera is a true keychain camera. It even comes with its own keyrings, so you can clip it on and shoot instantly.
The Kodak Charmera Key Chain Digital Camera is finally back in stock, ending months of sell-outs and inflated resale prices.
This tiny little retro digital camera became one of the hardest-to-find cameras online. Charmeras, already out of the box, hit over £60 in the UK and up to $180 in the US on eBay.
Now it's returned at official retail pricing (excluding US retailer B&H Photo) – and it's even 11% off at Amazon Australia.
But stock historically doesn't last long. If you've been waiting to get one at retail – this is the time to do so.
Where to buy the Charmera
The little 2MP keyring camera is now available on Amazon Australia for under AU$50, offering an AU$6 discount off its original retail price.
Why everyone wants the Kodak Charmera
The Kodak Charmera taps into pure nostalgia. Inspired by classic Kodak point-and-shoots, this ultra-small 2MP is a reimagination of a classic: the iconic 110 disposable camera Kodak Fling.
The lo-fi image quality is intentional, delivering a fun, carefree shooting experience that feels more like the early days of digital photography than a smartphone.
What makes it even harder to buy? The blind-box design. Each unit arrives as a surprise, with six colorways and a rare secret model, turning a simple camera into a collectible.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
