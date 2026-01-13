The Thypoch Ksana 21mm f/3.5 is built for photographers who miss character in their lenses

Thypoch’s latest release leans confidently into nostalgia without becoming trapped by it. The new Ksana 21mm f/3.5 M-mount lens draws inspiration from the warm, cinematic optics of the 1970s, echoing the character and intimacy of classic rangefinder glass while delivering the kind of consistency and reliability modern photographers expect. Compact, lightweight, and quietly characterful, it’s a lens designed for those who value atmosphere as much as outright sharpness.

At the heart of the Ksana is Thypoch’s Epoch Coating 73 project, an exploration into the visual language of different eras. In this case, the result is a distinctly cinematic rendering, with gentle flare behaviour, a golden bloom in highlights, and a softness to color transitions that feels lifted straight from vintage cinema optics. It’s a look that feels intentional rather than gimmicky, adding mood and depth without sacrificing clarity where it matters.

Despite its retro sensibility, the Ksana 21mm is firmly rooted in modern optical design. An eight-element, six-group construction incorporating aspherical, ED, and high refractive index elements keeps resolution high and aberrations well-controlled, even towards the edges of the frame.

The nine-blade diaphragm delivers smooth, rounded highlights, while stopped-down apertures produce crisp, well-defined starbursts that lend themselves beautifully to night scenes and urban work.

Physically, this is a lens built for photographers who like to travel light. Measuring just 27mm in length and weighing a mere 131g, it all but disappears on the front of an M-mount camera, making it an ideal companion for street, travel,l and documentary shooting.

The minimum focusing distance of 0.5m adds welcome flexibility, while the familiar tactile cue at 0.7m reminds rangefinder users when to switch to EVF focusing, preserving that classic Leica-style shooting rhythm.

Sample Images

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Thypoch) (Image credit: Thypoch) (Image credit: Thypoch)

The design language reinforces the lens’s vintage appeal. A scalloped focus ring, crescent-shaped tab and clean, all-metal construction give the Ksana a reassuringly mechanical feel, with ergonomics that fall naturally under the fingers. Available in black or silver, it complements both film and digital rangefinder bodies beautifully, striking a balance between timeless aesthetics and contemporary performance.

Priced at $549 (around £410 / AU$820), the Thypoch Ksana 21mm f/3.5 positions itself as an accessible gateway into characterful wide-angle photography. It’s a lens that doesn’t chase perfection for its own sake, instead offering photographers a distinctive visual voice wrapped in a compact, thoughtfully designed package.

