A slow shutter speed creates streaks of motion blur – but a new filter aims to help photographers (and videographers) get shots with a mixture of sharpness and blur. The PolarPro CineFlow Motion filter, announced on January 13, adds motion-like blur while still keeping part of the image sharp.

The oddly shaped curved glass of the CineFlow creates “motion” blur, while subjects within the non-streak axis portion of the filter will remain sharp. That allows photographers to create the look of motion blur on a moving subject while still keeping some of the shot sharp with a fast shutter speed.

The filter can also be used for video, allowing videographers to create partial motion blur while part of the image remains sharp, without dropping the shutter speed.

Rotating the circular filter will change the direction of the blur, PolarPro says.

Motion blur doesn’t require filters, but slow shutter speeds may not work for every subject. In general, everything that moves while the shutter is open is blurred. A moving subject will blur, while panning the camera can help blur static scenes.

There are some strategies to mix blur and sharpness in the same shot without a filter. For example, using a rear curtain sync flash can mix motion blur with a flash-frozen subject. But, the CineFlow’s quick and simple blur effects without a slow shutter jmay entice a number of creators, joining competing motion blur filters like the PrismFX Ghost and K&F Concept Motion Blur filter.

The PolarPro CineFlow is available in a handful of different sizes, including compatibility with the PolarPro Helix magnetic filter swap system. The filter starts at $99 for the 49mm size, which is about £74 / AU$148 / CA$137.

