Canon is shrinking down its cinema line – and eliminating the need to use two separate cameras to shoot horizontal and vertical video at the same time. The Canon EOS C50 is the imaging giant’s smallest interchangeable lens cinema camera yet, and it brings with it simultaneous horizontal and vertical recording along with full-frame, open-gate 3:2 video.

The Canon EOS C50 slots in between the R50 V and C80 in Canon’s lineup of cameras geared towards video. The C50 packs in a completely new 7K, 32MP full-frame sensor into the smallest, lightest cinema body Canon has ever made.

While the Canon C50 sits closer to the entry of the brand’s cinema series than the top, the C50 is the first Canon cinema camera to launch with full-frame 3:2 open gate recording, a feature that enables the camera to use the full width of the sensor.

That gives videographers more flexibility for cropping in post, including the ability to grab a 2606 x 4640 resolution vertical video for social media. While the C50 is the first Canon to launch with the feature, the higher-end Canon EOS C400 will also gain 3:2 open gate capabilities with a firmware update.

Along with that cropping flexibility, the C50 can also record a horizontal video to its main CFExpress card while recording a vertical crop to the secondary SD card slot at the same time. While that dual format recording isn’t available in RAW and is limited to 4K horizontal (with a 2K vertical resolution), the feature is designed for creators who need a quick turnaround for verticals to share for TikTok, Reels, and YouTube Shorts.

(Image credit: Canon)

The Canon EOS C50 can record up to 7K 60p in 12-bit Cinema RAW Light to the internal media storage, along with the ability to shoot XF-AVC, XF-AVC S, and XF-HEVC S formats. Dual Base ISO of 800 and 6400 is available in Canon Log 2. Unlike the Canon R5C, the C50 also has XC protocol and built-in Wi-Fi.

Canon calls the C50 a video camera that can also shoot stills, rather than the other way around. That’s due in part to the camera’s electronic shutter, which prevents the C50 from supporting flash sync. But videographers who also need to grab stills can use the C50 for 32MP photos with burst rates up to 40fps, including the option for pre-shooting.

While the C50 has a lower resolution than the R5C, Canon says the C50 has a better autofocus system, with Dual Pixel CMOS AF II. Birds have been added to the camera’s animal subject detection, while the C50 also includes a new flexible zone focus mode that enables creators to choose the size of the zone for focusing.

The camera body lacks stabilization, but does have digital stabilization that works in conjunction with the stabilization on supported EOS lenses.

The C50’s list of features also includes USB Video Class UVC for webcam capabilities, Frame.io integration to send proxies from the camera to the cloud, and support for a 1.5 desqueeze on full-frame anamorphic lenses.

The C50 weighs in at about 670g / 23.6 oz, making it Canon’s smallest, lightest interchangeable lens full-frame cinema model yet. The smaller design of the C50 axes the viewfinder, but keeps a grip for handheld shooting. The C50 will also ship with a top handle for using the camera in the same shooting style as larger camera rigs. That top handle has a zoom rocker, record button, and cold shoe mount built in.

(Image credit: Canon)

Controls on the camera body itself include a joystick, zoom rocker near the shutter / record button, tally lamps, and multiple customizable buttons. While the camera lacks a viewfinder, its pull-out tilting touchscreen supports an LCD luminance boost mode in order to boost visibility while shooting in bright sunlight. Multiple vents allow the camera to keep cool using internal fan cooling.

The camera uses the same batteries as the R5 Mark II and will also support the same battery grip, to give the camera space for two batteries. Battery life ranges from 60 to 90 minutes of recording on a single battery, and, along with the optional battery grip, the camera will support external power with additional accessories.

The Canon EOS C50 is expected to begin shipping in November 2025 with a list price of $3,899 / £3,359 / AU$5,899. The top handle is included in the box, while the optional battery grip and external power accessories are sold separately. Pre-orders for the new camera are available at multiple retailers, including Adorama, B&H and Wex Photo.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Canon) (Image credit: Canon) (Image credit: Canon) (Image credit: Canon) (Image credit: Canon) (Image credit: Canon) (Image credit: Canon) (Image credit: Canon)

Check out our hands-on Canon EOS C50 review Browse the best cinema cameras or the best Canon cameras.