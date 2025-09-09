Sigma unveils world's first 20-200mm superzoom for full-frame – alongside game-changing landscape and portrait fast prime lenses

There are gear drops... and there are moments like this. Today, Sigma announced not one, not two, but three new full-frame mirrorless lenses. Two of which are the first of their kind anywhere in the world, all built for L-mount and Sony E-mount systems.

First up is the Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG II | Art – a refined take on the beloved Sigma 35mm F1.2 DG DN | Art original. Sigma has re-engineered it for better optical and autofocus performance, lighter weight, and improved balance, especially on compact full-frame bodies, and it will be available for £1,299.

Then there's the new Sigma 135mm f/1.4 DG | Art – marking a global first. It's the only AF lens of its kind at this focal length and aperture, and it's clearly built with portrait photographers in mind. Priced at £1,649, you can expect beautiful falloff, crisp detail, and bokeh that melts away distractions.

And finally – maybe the biggest surprise of the morning – the world's first high-power 20-200mm zoom lens for full-frame mirrorless. The Sigma 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG | Contemporary is an absolute powerhouse: versatile, robust, and with a price of £799, it is shockingly affordable. For cross-genre creatives, this could easily become your go-to glass.

If you're in London, you can get hands-on experience with all three lenses at Sigma's pop-up store, which will be open from September 13 to 22 . The lenses go on sale from September 25.

Specs and features

Sigma 35mm F1.2 DG II | Art

The Sigma 35mm F1.2 DG II | Art is a great lens when you capture landscapes or seascapes (Image credit: Sigma)

Specifications (Figures are for L-Mount)



Lens construction: 17 elements in 13 groups (1 SLD, 4 aspherical elements)

Angle of View: 63.4°

Number of diaphragm blades: 11 (rounded diaphragm)

Min. aperture: F16

Min. focusing distance: 28cm / 11.1in.

Max. magnification ratio: 1:5.3

Filter size: φ72mm

Max. diameter x length: φ81.0mm x 111.4mm / φ3.2in. x 4.4in.

Weight: 755g / 26.6oz.



Features

HLA (High-response Linear Actuator), Water- and oil-repellent coating, Aperture ring, Aperture ring click switch, Aperture ring lock switch, AFL button (1 location)*1, Focus Mode switch, Dust- and splash-resistant structure, Mount Conversion Service available, Support for switching between linear and non-linear focus ring settings (for L-Mount only*2), Compatible with Sigma USB Dock UD-11 (sold separately / for L-Mount only)

*1 Assignment of functions is limited

*2 Only cameras that are compatible with the system are allowed to use the system

Sigma 135mm F1.4 DG | Art

The Sigma 135mm F1.4 DG | Art is perfect for portraiture (Image credit: Ara Coutts)

Specifications (Figures are for L-Mount)



Lens construction: 17 elements in 13 groups (4 FLD, 2 aspherical elements)

Angle of view: 18.2°

Number of diaphragm blades: 13 (rounded diaphragm)

Min. aperture: F16

Min. focusing distance: 110cm / 43.4in.

Max. magnification ratio: 1:6.9

Filter size: φ105mm

Max. diameter x length: φ111.7mm x 135.5mm / φ4.4in. x 5.3in.

Weight: 1,430g / 50.4oz.

Features

HLA (High-response Linear Actuator), Water- and oil-repellent coating, Aperture ring , Aperture ring click switch, Aperture ring lock switch, AFL button (2 locations) *1, Focus mode switch, Dust- and splash-resistant structure, Mount Conversion Service available , Support for switching between linear and non-linear focus ring settings (for L-Mount only*2), Compatible with USB Dock UD-11 (sold separately / for L-Mount only)

*1 Assignment of functions is limited to supported cameras and assignable functions vary depending on the camera

*2 Only on supported cameras

Sigma 20-200mm F3.5-6.3 DG | Contemporary

The Sigma 20-200mm F3.5-6.3 DG | Contemporary is a true workhorse lens (Image credit: Sigma)

Specifications (Figures are for L-Mount)



Lens construction: 18 elements in 14 groups (1 FLD, 3 SLD, 4 aspherical elements)

Angle of view: 94.5-12.3°

Number of diaphragm blades: 9 (rounded diaphragm)

Min. aperture: F22-40

Min. focusing distance: 16.5cm / 6.5in. at f=28mm; 25cm(W) - 65cm(T) / 9.9in.(W) - 25.6in.(T)

Max. magnification ratio: 1:2 at f=28-85mm

Filter size: φ72mm

Max. diameter x Length: φ77.2mm x 115.5mm / φ3.0in. x 4.5in.

Weight: 550g / 19.4oz.

Features

HLA (High-response Linear Actuator), Water- and oil-repellent coating, Focus mode switch, Zoom lock switch, Dust- and splash-resistant structure, Mount Conversion Service available, Support for switching between linear and non-linear focus ring settings (for L-Mount only*1), Compatible with Sigma USB Dock UD-11 (sold separately / for L-Mount only), Every single lens undergoes Sigma’s proprietary MTF measuring system

*1 Only on supported cameras

