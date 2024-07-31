Tamron 28-300mm superzoom stretches range for Sony full-frame photographers

Tamron 28-300mm f/4-7.1 Di III VC VXD launched for Sony FE mirrorless camera mount
(Image credit: Tamron)
Tamron has launched a new, longer superzoom lens for Sony full-frame mirrorless camera users. Tamron 28-300mm f/4-7.1 Di III VC VXD offers greater range than the existing Tamron 28-200mm f2.8-5.6 Di III RXD, but even more impressively now adds built-in image stabilization.
With its 10.7x zoom ratio and measuring just 126mm (5in) in length, the 610g (21.5oz) lens will be an attractive choice for those wanting all all-in-one zoom that can tackle wide-angle and telephoto subjects without needing to change lens - making it a great travel companion.
The lens has a minimum focus distance of 0.19m (7.5in) offering a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2.8 at the wide-angle end; the closest focusing distance is 0.99m (39in) when zoomed out to 300mm.
The lens is built from 20 elements in 13 groups, a nine-blade diaphragm, and has a front-mounted 67mm filter mount. It includes one XLD (eXtra Low Dispersion) lens element and an LD (Low Dispersion) lens element to help control chromatic aberration
The Tamron 28-300mm f/4-7.1 Di III VC VXD goes on sale in August for $899 / £879, and comes supplied with a flower-shaped lens hood.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.