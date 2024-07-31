Tamron 28-300mm superzoom stretches range for Sony full-frame photographers

Tamron has launched a new, longer superzoom lens for Sony full-frame mirrorless camera users. Tamron 28-300mm f/4-7.1 Di III VC VXD offers greater range than the existing Tamron 28-200mm f2.8-5.6 Di III RXD, but even more impressively now adds built-in image stabilization.

With its 10.7x zoom ratio and measuring just 126mm (5in) in length, the 610g (21.5oz) lens will be an attractive choice for those wanting all all-in-one zoom that can tackle wide-angle and telephoto subjects without needing to change lens - making it a great travel companion.

The lens has a minimum focus distance of 0.19m (7.5in) offering a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2.8 at the wide-angle end; the closest focusing distance is 0.99m (39in) when zoomed out to 300mm.

Tamron 28-300mm f/4-7.1 Di III VC VXD (model number A074) offers an all-in-one zoom for travel (Image credit: Tamron)

The lens is built from 20 elements in 13 groups, a nine-blade diaphragm, and has a front-mounted 67mm filter mount. It includes one XLD (eXtra Low Dispersion) lens element and an LD (Low Dispersion) lens element to help control chromatic aberration

The Tamron 28-300mm f/4-7.1 Di III VC VXD goes on sale in August for $899 / £879, and comes supplied with a flower-shaped lens hood.