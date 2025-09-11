Schneider-Kreuznach x LK Samyang AF 24-60mm F2.8 FE is here – and it's set to shake things up
Schneider Kreuznach and LK Samyang are announcing their newest collaboration: the AF 24-60mm f/2.8 FE lens – fast, compact, and a promising optic for hybrid creators
The Schneider-Kreuznach and LK Samyang partnership is back with another release: the AF 24-60mm F2.8 FE, a standard zoom lens designed to deliver full-frame quality in a compact form factor. And it's set to be officially unveiled on September 12 at IBC in Amsterdam.
Following on from their success of the AF 14-24mm F2.8 FE, Samyang and Schneider-Kreuznach are launching a second lens in the series – a compact, 24-60mm, constant-aperture zoom lens designed for the full-frame Sony E-mount system. A portable, pro-grade optic built for photography, video, and content creation – this could be one of the most interesting hybrid zooms of the year.
While full specs and pricing are still to come, the press release confirms a constant aperture, promising a strong low-light performance and depth of field. The lens is also described as "lightweight and compact", designed for creators who need mobility without sacrificing image quality.
A 24-60mm range is slightly unconventional – most standard zooms land at 24-70mm – but trimming that extra reach could be the trade-off that makes this lens lighter and more compact. If it's anything like the 14-24mm in size, it could seriously appeal to travel shooters, documentary filmmakers, and vloggers.
Given that the Sony 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II weighs 695g, I would expect the new AF 24-60mm F2.8 FE to fall in the 500-550g range (similar to the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 G2).
While no official pricing has been released, it's fair to expect the lens to land in the US$800-1,000 range, especially considering Samyang's reputation for offering pro-level optics at accessible prices. That would place it well below Sony's G Master lineup and potentially even under Sigma's Art series.
We'll have to wait for the official unveiling on September 12 at IBC Amsterdam – but for now, this looks like one of the most exciting new zoom lenses coming to Sony E-mount this year.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
