Schneider-Kreuznach x LK Samyang AF 24-60mm F2.8 FE is here – and it's set to shake things up

The Schneider-Kreuznach and LK Samyang partnership is back with another release: the AF 24-60mm F2.8 FE, a standard zoom lens designed to deliver full-frame quality in a compact form factor. And it's set to be officially unveiled on September 12 at IBC in Amsterdam.

Following on from their success of the AF 14-24mm F2.8 FE, Samyang and Schneider-Kreuznach are launching a second lens in the series – a compact, 24-60mm, constant-aperture zoom lens designed for the full-frame Sony E-mount system. A portable, pro-grade optic built for photography, video, and content creation – this could be one of the most interesting hybrid zooms of the year.

While full specs and pricing are still to come, the press release confirms a constant aperture, promising a strong low-light performance and depth of field. The lens is also described as "lightweight and compact", designed for creators who need mobility without sacrificing image quality.

A 24-60mm range is slightly unconventional – most standard zooms land at 24-70mm – but trimming that extra reach could be the trade-off that makes this lens lighter and more compact. If it's anything like the 14-24mm in size, it could seriously appeal to travel shooters, documentary filmmakers, and vloggers.

Given that the Sony 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II weighs 695g, I would expect the new AF 24-60mm F2.8 FE to fall in the 500-550g range (similar to the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 G2).

While no official pricing has been released, it's fair to expect the lens to land in the US$800-1,000 range, especially considering Samyang's reputation for offering pro-level optics at accessible prices. That would place it well below Sony's G Master lineup and potentially even under Sigma's Art series.

We'll have to wait for the official unveiling on September 12 at IBC Amsterdam – but for now, this looks like one of the most exciting new zoom lenses coming to Sony E-mount this year.

