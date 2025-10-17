These sample photos prove that Nikon’s first DX-format macro lens for Z mount isn’t just a one-trick pony

The ‘Big N’ has announced its first DX-format macro lens for Nikon Z lenses, but sample imagery shot on the new Nikon Z DX MC 35mm f/1.7 appears to illustrate that it’s much more than just a close-up merchant. Beyond some fetching macro images of a cat, a daisy, a lemon, a mushroom, and a cockatiel, the sample imagery also includes landscapes of a beach at sunset, mist-covered woodland, and rolling green hills, as well as a mid-shot portrait, and a still life.

Think macro lens and it’s hard not to think beyond close-ups, but however specialist, these lenses can actually prove extremely versatile. This looks to be especially true of the Nikon Z DX MC 35mm f/1.7, because it has an equivalent focal length of 52.5mm, essentially making it a ‘nifty fifty’. That means this new crop-sensor optic has the potential to be a very versatile tool indeed.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Nikon ) (Image credit: Nikon ) (Image credit: Nikon ) (Image credit: Nikon ) (Image credit: Nikon ) (Image credit: Nikon ) (Image credit: Nikon )

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nikon ) (Image credit: Nikon ) (Image credit: Nikon )

Back in the not-so-distant past, macro lenses had a reputation for poor autofocus. This wasn’t too much of a problem, since close-up photographers tend to focus manually. However, in the mirrorless era, we’ve seen macro autofocus go from strength to strength. Assuming this little lens is no different, I see no reason why you couldn’t be out and about capturing city streets one minute and bothering bugs the next.

Of course, part of the charm of using a macro lens is that inherently shallow depth of field. If you’re looking for front-to-back sharpness, then a standard ‘nifty fifty’ will be the better choice, but as the sample images show, you can definitely work with a macro lens to produce fine portraits and landscapes. The latter, in particular, can hide the shallow depth of field if the subject is a suitable distance away.

A wider focal length can also provide more creative options for close-up photographers. Many macro lenses tend to sit within the short-telephoto range, so for some, the wider field of view will be particularly welcome. Ultimately, I was already excited about Nikon's first DX-format macro lens for Z mount, but the sample images have got me champing at the bit to get hold of the lens myself. Review pending – watch this space.

