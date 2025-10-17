These sample photos prove that Nikon’s first DX-format macro lens for Z mount isn’t just a one-trick pony
The Nikon Z DX MC 35mm f/1.7 is an equivalent 1:1 macro lens, but it also looks to be a highly versatile ‘nifty fifty’
The ‘Big N’ has announced its first DX-format macro lens for Nikon Z lenses, but sample imagery shot on the new Nikon Z DX MC 35mm f/1.7 appears to illustrate that it’s much more than just a close-up merchant. Beyond some fetching macro images of a cat, a daisy, a lemon, a mushroom, and a cockatiel, the sample imagery also includes landscapes of a beach at sunset, mist-covered woodland, and rolling green hills, as well as a mid-shot portrait, and a still life.
Think macro lens and it’s hard not to think beyond close-ups, but however specialist, these lenses can actually prove extremely versatile. This looks to be especially true of the Nikon Z DX MC 35mm f/1.7, because it has an equivalent focal length of 52.5mm, essentially making it a ‘nifty fifty’. That means this new crop-sensor optic has the potential to be a very versatile tool indeed.
Back in the not-so-distant past, macro lenses had a reputation for poor autofocus. This wasn’t too much of a problem, since close-up photographers tend to focus manually. However, in the mirrorless era, we’ve seen macro autofocus go from strength to strength. Assuming this little lens is no different, I see no reason why you couldn’t be out and about capturing city streets one minute and bothering bugs the next.
Of course, part of the charm of using a macro lens is that inherently shallow depth of field. If you’re looking for front-to-back sharpness, then a standard ‘nifty fifty’ will be the better choice, but as the sample images show, you can definitely work with a macro lens to produce fine portraits and landscapes. The latter, in particular, can hide the shallow depth of field if the subject is a suitable distance away.
A wider focal length can also provide more creative options for close-up photographers. Many macro lenses tend to sit within the short-telephoto range, so for some, the wider field of view will be particularly welcome. Ultimately, I was already excited about Nikon's first DX-format macro lens for Z mount, but the sample images have got me champing at the bit to get hold of the lens myself. Review pending – watch this space.
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
