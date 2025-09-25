Could Nikon be readying not one but FOUR probe lenses?
Recently discovered patent applications suggest Nikon may be working on several new macro probe lenses
Two recent patent applications suggest Nikon might be working on several macro probe lenses. A probe lens allows you to capture a 'bug-eye' close-up perspective, with the long, thin barrel enabling the lens to nestle into a scene in a way a conventional, larger-diameter macro lens couldn't. What's more, most probe lenses already on the market have a waterproof tip, allowing you to also capture underwater close-ups.
Probe lenses have traditionally been quite niche though. Laowa - a company synonymous with weird lenses - kicked off the probe lens phenomenon around seven years ago, followed soon after by Astrhori. I'd assumed probe lenses would stay a preserve of third-party Chinese manufacturers, but Nikon might have other ideas.
One of the patent applications shows what appears to be three full-frame lenses, two around 300mm in total length, and the third roughly 350mm. Interestingly, all three lenses are zoom, but with limited focal ranges. There's a 13-16mm and a 19-22mm (both with a fixed f/14 aperture), while the 350mm-long lens has a 17-23mm range and an f/11 aperture. Magnification ratios appear to range from 1.1x to 2.16x, depending on the lens and focal length. Though these fixed apertures may seem slow, we've come to expect this from probe lenses, and it enables a deeper depth of field, which is useful for close-up work.
The second patent shows an APS-C lens: an "MC 10mm F8". At 180mm long, this is physically shorter than the full-frame probe lenses, and it's at least an f-stop faster.
However, it's important to remember that a patent application does not mean we should expect any Nikon probe lenses to make it to production any time soon, if ever. Nikon will inevitably conduct research and development into ideas and concepts which may influence its retail offerings, but not directly result in the exact products shown in a patent application. That said, with its acquisition of Red, and more recently the launch of its first Z CINEMA camera - the ZR - it's at least plausible that Nikon could be considering further product expansion, this time into the probe lens sector.
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
