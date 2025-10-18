These sample photos prove why the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR is the ‘pro-grade’ Nikon zoom I've been waiting for

It’s small, it’s light, and it’s f/2.8 across the board. I can’t wait to get my hands on the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR

I was absolutely over the moon when I heard that Nikon was launching the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR and Nikkor Z DX MC 35mm f/1.7. Not only because they look like great optics in their own right, but because it’s taken the Big N years to fill out its selection of APS-C Nikon Z lenses – and in my humble opinion, the range was crying out for its first f/2.8 zoom and macro lens.

I understand that DX-format cameras grant the user access to a huge collection of full-frame glass, too, but the majority of photographers choose DX cameras either because they’re cheaper than full-frame systems and/or they’re smaller than full-frame systems. So it stands to reason that they want DX glass. And the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR is a case in point.

There isn’t a Z DX ‘holy trinity’ but I still consider this to be a ‘trinity-style’ lens (Image credit: Nikon)

This premium DX lens weighs just 330g and is priced at £799 / $899.95 / AU$1,299. The closest FX lens to its equivalent 24-70mm ballpark is the Nikon Z 17-28mm f/2.8. Not only is the equivalent zoom range of 26-42mm less versatile, but the lens weighs more (450g) and retails for $1,299.95 / £1,149.00 / AU$2,199.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s a fine lens and a key component of Nikon’s more affordable ‘holy trinity’. But my point still stands: the DX range was crying out for the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR to accommodate more serious hobbyists.

Think an APS-C setup can't produce super shallow depths of field? Think again

No longer do you have to choose between the extremely affordable, but slow, Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR or a more cumbersome FX alternative – and that can only be a good thing. And the timing couldn’t be better.

The Nikon Z50 II is the first DX-format Z camera that I personally think can be discussed within the same breath as the legendary Nikon D500. Pair a Z50 II with the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR and it’s the closest you’re going to get to a pro-grade DX setup.

VR is a great addition, too, since no APS-C Nikon currently sports IBIS

Obviously I’ll reserve any real judgment until the lens has been tested, but the sample images are already enough to get me excited. They look sharp, vibrant and, in some cases, subjects pop against lovely bokeh-filled backgrounds.

I’ve often said that Nikon’s roster of Z lenses is one of the best mirrorless line-ups in the business, but in reality I guess I’ve been talking about full-frame lenses. I’m extremely pleased to see that the DX line-up is getting the attention it deserves, too. Here’s hoping more speedy zoom lenses are in the pipeline.

