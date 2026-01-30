Compact, sharp, long: It’s time Nikon brought my favorite DSLR lens to mirrorless

The Nikon AF-S 300mm f/4E PF ED VR is one of (if not) my favorite F-mount lens, and it's still not available in Z mount

I spent nearly all of yesterday writing about the rumored Nikon Z 120-300 f/2.8 TC VR S, which would essentially be a Z-mount update of 2020’s Nikon AF‑S 120‑300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR. This got me thinking about another F-mount optic I’d like to see in Z-mount form. Namely, the Nikon AF-S 300mm f/4E PF ED VR.

This super-telephoto prime is quite a remarkable little lens. It was released way back in 2015, but its compact size and excellent image rendering don’t make it feel old by any means. In fact, it was released as the lightest 300mm f/4 in the world, largely thanks to the presence of a phase fresnel element (hence ‘PF’), allowing for a simpler optical construction and thus a smaller barrel.

Even with a 2x teleconverter, the Nikon AF-S 300mm f/4E PF ED VR is supremely sharp (Image credit: Future)

I photograph a lot of motorsports, and I tend to rely on zoom lenses due to their versatility, but this 300mm f/4 has often found its way into my bag. Ultimately, its size and weight (755g) make it an extremely attractive option, especially later in the day when my back is complaining!

I’ve also used it with a 2x teleconverter for wildlife. Admittedly, this hoists the maximum aperture up to a very narrow f/8, but in broad daylight it’s entirely usable. Even with the teleconverter, this lens produced beautifully crisp images, and I’ve got the photograph to prove it.

The Nikon AF-S 300mm f/4E PF ED VR is discontinued, and although F-mount glass has dropped in price dramatically on the used market in the past few years, it’s holding its price better than some optics, as there's nothing quite like it for the Z system, and it’s a great performer. You're looking at it going for a little less than $800 / £700 / AU$1,600 for a decent-condition optic.

The Nikon Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S is arguably the closest comparison to the Nikon AF-S 300mm f/4E PF ED VR in the Z-mount range yet (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Nikon has produced Z-mount lenses with PF elements, namely, the Nikon Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S and Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S. Both lenses received five stars on test, and I’ve had the pleasure of using the latter. But neither fit the super-compact bill that the 300mm f/4 does. Perhaps the closest Z-mount example is the Nikon Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S. It doesn't have a PF element, but it definitely sits within the same ballpark as the 300mm f/4.

The Nikon Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S is considerably heavier at 1,245g and is 1/3 of a stop slower, but you get 100mm of extra reach, and it can still be considered light for a 400mm lens. However, even with the FTZ Adapter, I cannot help but feel that the 300mm f/4’s size makes it a more attractive prospect. In my mind, there’s a gaping (or rather small) hole in the range, without a native 300mm f/4 for mirrorless cameras. I’ll keep my fingers crossed!

