A new lens leak has surfaced and, if it's accurate, this could be one of the most exciting releases of the year.

Venus Optics appears to be preparing to launch a Laowa AF 200mm f/2 lens, and early images and rumors suggest it may be both compact and powerful; a rare combination in this focal length. For many photographers, especially those using a mirrorless camera or medium format camera, this could quickly become a go-to lens.

Two images have emerged as the main sources of the story. The first is a silhouetted promotional-style image labelled "Laowa AF 200mm f/2.0". It mentions compatibility with Nikon Z, Sony E and Canon EF mounts and the fact that it's coming soon:

(Image credit: Federation of Independent Photographers via Weibo)

The second image offers much more detail, showing the lens in-hand and revealing some of its design features. From this photo you can see a function button, an AF/MF switch, a focus limiter and what looks like a drop-in filter slot with a rotating dial, suggesting support for circular polarizers, variable ND filters and other creative tools.

What’s perhaps most intriguing is how compact the lens appears, especially given its specs. A 200mm f/2 lens is traditionally large and heavy, but early information claims this one will weigh under 1.6kg. If true, that would make it impressively portable, especially for a lens in this class.

Although Laowa has yet to make any official announcement, several rumor sites have published a preliminary spec list. The lens will reportedly launch in EF, E, and Z mounts, with Fujifilm X and GFX versions in development.

The image shared by Federation of Independent Photographers (Image credit: Federation of Independent Photographers via Weibo)

If accurate, this would make it the first third-party autofocus lens for the Fujifilm GFX medium format system. An important milestone that adds even more excitement to this leak.

For GFX users like myself, this leak is particularly exciting. Third-party options for GF lenses are still extremely limited and the idea of a fast, autofocus, compact telephoto prime like this, especially with Laowa’s recent history of delivering high-performing lenses at relatively affordable prices, makes this feel like a dream lens.

If this lens turns out to be real, and if it lands anywhere near Laowa’s usual price point, it’s an easy day one purchase for me. The brand's recent releases have consistently delivered optical punch and unique characteristics for both stills and video work.

A 200mm f/2 this compact, with autofocus and thoughtful features like drop-in filter support, could easily become a modern classic.

