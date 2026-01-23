I’ll take TTArtisan’s limited edition ‘Orange Pop’ AF 35mm f/1.8 II with fries and to go
I wouldn’t mind finding one of these in a Happy Meal. The TTArtisan ‘Orange Pop’s’ color scheme sure does remind me of a certain fast-food chain…
If Ronald McDonald owned a camera, you can bet your last fry he’d pick up this special edition version of the TTArtisan AF 35mm f/1.8 II lens. According to the Independent Photographers Association on Weibo, the ‘Orange Pop’ is limited to just 798 pieces. And it sure is something!
The all-metal exterior is covered in a mustard-yellow coating, accented with a dark-orange focus ring. It also comes with a matching yellow rectangular lens hood. Functionally, it would appear to be exactly the same as the existing TTArtisan AF 35mm f/1.8 II. So, you can expect an APS-C design, 10 elements in seven groups – including both high-index and extra-low-dispersion elements, nine aperture blades, and a close-focusing distance of 0.4m.
However, while the standard lens is available in Sony E, Fujifilm X, and Nikon Z, the ‘Orange Pop’ edition is not available in Nikon Z. I’ve no information as to why this is the case, but it does interest me that this coincides with talk of Nikon taking Viltrox to court. Sadly, I can’t imagine we’ll be getting the yellow-and-orange Fujifilm X-Pro1 anytime soon to complete the rather loud aesthetic.
