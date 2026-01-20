Rumors persist that Nikon is suing Viltrox: Here’s what we know

The word on the social-media street is that Nikon is suing Shenzhen-based lens manufacturer Viltrox, although over precisely what is pure conjecture. Japanese photography news website, Asobinet, picked up the rumor a couple of days ago, with the online source pointing to a licensing-fee dispute between the two companies.

However, a follow-up article today revealed that more talk on social media is suggesting that Viltrox’s recently released Z-mount teleconverter could be at the epicenter of the dispute, thanks to its potential to impact Nikon’s profits. After all, the Nikon Z Teleconverter TC‑2.0x retails for $649.95 / £599, while the Viltrox Teleconverter 2.0X undercuts it significantly with an RRP of around $280 / £260. The same article also surmises that Viltrox’s increased market share has simply become too big for comfort.

Nikon Rumors has turned to artificial intelligence in a bid to verify the story, which turned up Chinese corporate litigation databases and the Shanghai Court’s public docket as potential original sources. This has thrown up the possibility that Nikon could be looking for reparations if Viltrox replicated a Nikon innovation while a patent was pending, if said patent has now been granted.

Both outlets list a potential hearing date as March 2, 2026, so we could receive more information then. What this could mean for Viltrox, Nikon, and Nikon users remains to be seen. Nikon has historically been forthcoming in allowing others to use its Z mount, especially in comparison to Canon, which is famously protective of its RF mount.

But if Nikon does indeed sue Viltrox, this does raise the question: What next? Would it simply be looking for compensation, or would it look to make it harder for the third-party manufacturer to produce Z-mount optics, serving as a warning to others? I’ll be keeping a watchful eye for any further developments.

