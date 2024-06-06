Tamron goes further with a new extended superzoom for Sony shooters

By
published

Tamron stretches the age-old 70-300mm a bit further with the Tamron 50-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD

Tamron 50-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD
(Image credit: Tamron)

The most exciting lenses recently have been coming from third-party players, with Sigma and Tamron battling it out in some friendly competition for new and exciting focal length combinations, or wide-aperture zooms like the recently launched Sigma 28-50mm f/1.8.

This time it is Tamron’s turn to grab the spotlight with the announcement of its new 50-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD lens, designed for Sony E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras.

Gareth Bevan
Gareth Bevan
Reviews Editor

Gareth is a photographer based in London, working as a freelance photographer and videographer for the past several years, having the privilege to shoot for some household names. With work focusing on fashion, portrait and lifestyle content creation, he has developed a range of skills covering everything from editorial shoots to social media videos. Outside of work, he has a personal passion for travel and nature photography, with a devotion to sustainability and environmental causes.

