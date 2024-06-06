Tamron goes further with a new extended superzoom for Sony shooters

The most exciting lenses recently have been coming from third-party players, with Sigma and Tamron battling it out in some friendly competition for new and exciting focal length combinations, or wide-aperture zooms like the recently launched Sigma 28-50mm f/1.8.

This time it is Tamron’s turn to grab the spotlight with the announcement of its new 50-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD lens, designed for Sony E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras.

The new lens addresses user feedback about the limitations of the 70-300mm zoom range by offering a starting focal length of 50mm. Yet despite its telephoto capabilities extending even further, now covering a full 250mm, the 50-300mm f/4.5-6.3 VC maintains a compact design, measuring 150mm (5.9in) in length and weighing 665g (23.5oz). When used on an APS-C camera, the focal length becomes a mighty 75-450mm.

The Tamron 50-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD (Image credit: Tamron)

The lens features a complex arrangement of 19 elements in 14 groups, with special elements including 2 XLD (eXtra Low Dispersion) and 2 LD (Low Dispersion) lens elements to control chromatic and other aberrations. Tamron has also used its BBAR-G2 (Broad-Band Anti-Reflection Generation 2) coating to suppress ghosting and flare.

It is also equipped with the VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focus mechanism, which according to Tamron should provide quiet and responsive autofocus performance – and offers compatibility with camera functions such as Fast Hybrid AF and Eye AF.

Additionally, the VC (Vibration Compensation) system enhances stability when moving and panning, making it easier to capture clear images in various shooting conditions. Tamron claims that at focal lengths under 100mm, the lens can also employ some sort of AI to enhance stabilization.

At the 50mm end, the lens achieves a minimum object distance (MOD) of 0.22m (8.7in), allowing for close-range shooting with a magnification ratio of 1:2, which qualifies the lens as a half-macro. At 300mm, the lens has a MOD of 0.9 m / 35.4 in, and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:3.1.

Despite its reach, the Tamron 50-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD is pleasingly compact (Image credit: Tamron)

The new 50-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD lens has a 67mm filter size, moisture-resistant construction, and a fluorine coating to repel grime. The lens barrel also features a focus set button and a zoom lock mechanism.

In addition, it supports the recently updated Tamron Lens Utility software – which enables some customization of lens functions and the ability to update firmware. It is designed to offer high convenience and operability with features like a focus set button, a zoom lock mechanism,

The Tamron 50-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD lens will be available starting June 27, with a retail price of $799 / £819 / AU$1,699 and is available to preorder now.

