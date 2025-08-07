Priced at around $250 these third-party lenses have potential to shake up the market

If you shoot portraits, street photography or travel content, chances are a 35mm prime lens is already on your radar – or in your camera bag. This focal length strikes the perfect balance in versatility and storytelling, making it a favorite for both beginners and professionals alike.

Now, 7Artisans and Brightin Star are launching budget-friendly 35mm f/1.8 AF lenses for full-frame mirrorless systems – available for around $249 (approximately £190 / AU$385). In this category, these lenses are some of the most affordable primes on the market right now.

Both companies have announced a 35mm f/1.8 AF lens for Sony full-frame E-mount cameras, with Brightin Star also introducing one for Nikon Z-mount.

While third-party lenses are not celebrated by every photographer, these brands have been well-received for their sharpness and solid build.

Yes, most native lenses are excellent, but they come at a premium. Let's put things into perspective: the Sony FE 35mm f/1.8, for example, is priced at around $799 / £549 / AU$899. The Nikon Z 35mm f/1.8 S typically retails for $899 / £899 / AU$1,499.

Well-established third-party brands like Sigma also offer excellent alternatives, but can they match the price of 7Artisans and Brightin Star's new optics? Again for context, the Sigma 35mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary is priced at $639 / £569 / AU$1,100.

So, the new 35mm f/1.8 AF primes from 7Artisans and Brightin Star are bringing fresh competition to the full-frame mirrorless lens market. With a low launch price these optics are especially appealing to budget-conscious photographers, beginners and anyone looking for an affordable way to expand their kit.

But of course, it's not all about the price. Optical performance, build quality and real-world usability matter. Below, you'll find technical specs and features based on the information that is currently available.

7Artisans AF 35mm f/1.8

Lens mount: E

Compatible sensors: full-frame

Focal length: 35mm

Lens construction: 11 elements in 8 groups, 2 aspherical lenses, 2 high-refractive-index lenses, 1 ED lens

Aperture: f/1.8 - f/16

Aperture blades: 11 sheets

Minimum focusing distance: 0.4m

Filter diameter: 62mm

Size: φ72x92mm, Weight: 426g

Controls: Fn button, AF/MF switch

Brightin Star AF 35mm f/1.8

Lens mount: E, Z

Compatible sensors: full-frame

Focal length: 35mm

Aperture: min. f/1.8

Size and weight E-mount: φ75x88mm, 420g

Size and weight Z-mount: φ75x90mm, 430g

Additional information: Optical performance that makes the most of 62 megapixel resolution, two high-precision aspherical lenses, two Hoya high refractive index lenses, 1 low dispersion glass, Optorun coating

