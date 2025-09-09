HP launches new film scanner to make saving memories simple

C+A Global, the authorised brand licensee of HP, has unveiled the HP FilmScan 5” Touch Screen Film Scanner, a device created to breathe new life into old photographs. Designed for both enthusiasts and families alike, the HPFS500 offers an easy way to revisit negatives and slides, transforming them into digital files that can be enjoyed today and preserved for the future.

(Image credit: HP)

At the center of the scanner is a bright 5-inch all-angle colour LCD touchscreen, making viewing simple and engaging. The device supports color and black-and-white negatives, as well as positive slides, in 35mm, 110, and 126 formats, giving users the freedom to digitize a wide range of film onto the scanner's 13.0 megapixels (4208 x 3120) 1/3.06” CMOS sensor.

Each scanned image appears instantly on screen, ready for editing. Options include automatic cropping, manual adjustments, and fine-tuning of brightness, contrast, and color, helping users achieve the best possible results. Once saved, images can be transferred directly to a computer, ensuring precious memories are secure and ready to share.

Chaim Piekarski, CEO of C+A Global, explains that the launch underlines HP’s mission to help consumers preserve their photography: “In a world where digital images dominate, many film negatives and slides risk being forgotten. With this new scanner, we’re offering people a practical and affordable way to bring those memories back into their lives and safeguard them for future generations.”

(Image credit: HP)

The HP FilmScan 5” Touch Screen Film Scanner is available now from Amazon at $229.99, giving plenty of time for families to protect and enjoy their treasured moments in the run-up to the holiday season.

We will are planning to review the HPFS500 soon, to see if it is a worthy addition to our guide to the best film scanners.