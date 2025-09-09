HP launches new film scanner to make saving memories simple
Bring negatives back to life with HP’s new touchscreen film scanner
C+A Global, the authorised brand licensee of HP, has unveiled the HP FilmScan 5” Touch Screen Film Scanner, a device created to breathe new life into old photographs. Designed for both enthusiasts and families alike, the HPFS500 offers an easy way to revisit negatives and slides, transforming them into digital files that can be enjoyed today and preserved for the future.
At the center of the scanner is a bright 5-inch all-angle colour LCD touchscreen, making viewing simple and engaging. The device supports color and black-and-white negatives, as well as positive slides, in 35mm, 110, and 126 formats, giving users the freedom to digitize a wide range of film onto the scanner's 13.0 megapixels (4208 x 3120) 1/3.06” CMOS sensor.
Each scanned image appears instantly on screen, ready for editing. Options include automatic cropping, manual adjustments, and fine-tuning of brightness, contrast, and color, helping users achieve the best possible results. Once saved, images can be transferred directly to a computer, ensuring precious memories are secure and ready to share.
Chaim Piekarski, CEO of C+A Global, explains that the launch underlines HP’s mission to help consumers preserve their photography: “In a world where digital images dominate, many film negatives and slides risk being forgotten. With this new scanner, we’re offering people a practical and affordable way to bring those memories back into their lives and safeguard them for future generations.”
The HP FilmScan 5” Touch Screen Film Scanner is available now from Amazon at $229.99, giving plenty of time for families to protect and enjoy their treasured moments in the run-up to the holiday season.
We will are planning to review the HPFS500 soon, to see if it is a worthy addition to our guide to the best film scanners.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
