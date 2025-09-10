Small in size, big on nostalgia – Kodak Charmera point-and-shoot camera aims to put the joy back into photography

Retro charm meets modern tech, the Kodak Charmera is packing some fun and artistic features

You know what they say – the best camera is the one you have with you. And now, with the launch of the Kodak Charmera, you get a tiny camera that even fits on your keyring, bringing back the nostalgia of the 80s in a digital, carefree, and joyful package.

If you're a fan of the Kodak Fling (yes, that iconic little 110 disposable camera), the Charmera might feel familiar. The new Kodak Charmera is a reimagination of a classic, featuring a 1 ⁄ 4 inch CMOS sensor, a 35mm f/2.4 lens, and creates images in 1440 x 1080; 1.6 MP – no high resolution photography, but that's the point. And yes, it even records video!

If you're already thinking about what design would look best on your keychain... here's a twist. The Charmera is sold in blind boxes. So, you don't know exactly which model you'll get. But each of the seven designs is sure to bring back the nostalgia. And while the Charmera is tiny, it's packed with some interesting tech and features.

The Charmera comes in seven different designs and measures only 58 x 24.5 x 20 mm! (Image credit: Kodak)

Frames & filters

You'll find a range of photo frames and filters, from classic B&W to Warm and Cool Tone filters, perfect for setting the mood or adding a creative twist. The Pixel Filter is a true standout, adding a graphic pop to everyday moments.

You have the option to add a frame like the classic Kodak vintage film border (Image credit: Kodak)

Specifications

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World) (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World) (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World) (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

• Image sensor: 1 ⁄ 4 inch CMOS

• Lens: 35mm: f/2.4

• Plug: USB-C

• Storage: Micro SD (1GB-128GB)

• Image output: 1440 x 1080; 1.6M Megapixels

• Image: JPEG

• Frame rate: 30 fps

• Video format: AVI

• Battery: Rechargeable 200mAh

• User level: Age 15+

• Dimensions: 58(W) x 24.5(H) x 20(D) mm

• Weight: 30(g)

• Material: ABS

The Kodak Charmera is tiny, and weights only 30g (Image credit: Kodak)

Features

• Support photo-taking and video recording

• 4 frames and 7 filters available in photo mode

• 1440 x 1080 image output; 1.6M megapixels

• 1GB-128GB Micro SD / TF memory card

• Rechargeable battery

The Kodak Charmera is available in six different designs, and a "secret model" (Image credit: Kodak)

Availablility

Available for US$29.99 for a single box, or US$179.94 for a set of 6. The package includes: Kodak Charmera Keychain Digital Camera, charging USB-C cable, keyring accessory, but no memory card.

