Small in size, big on nostalgia – Kodak Charmera point-and-shoot camera aims to put the joy back into photography
Retro charm, modern tech – this camera makes photography and videography simple and joyful, and fits on your keyring, always ready to shoot
You know what they say – the best camera is the one you have with you. And now, with the launch of the Kodak Charmera, you get a tiny camera that even fits on your keyring, bringing back the nostalgia of the 80s in a digital, carefree, and joyful package.
If you're a fan of the Kodak Fling (yes, that iconic little 110 disposable camera), the Charmera might feel familiar. The new Kodak Charmera is a reimagination of a classic, featuring a 1 ⁄ 4 inch CMOS sensor, a 35mm f/2.4 lens, and creates images in 1440 x 1080; 1.6 MP – no high resolution photography, but that's the point. And yes, it even records video!
If you're already thinking about what design would look best on your keychain... here's a twist. The Charmera is sold in blind boxes. So, you don't know exactly which model you'll get. But each of the seven designs is sure to bring back the nostalgia. And while the Charmera is tiny, it's packed with some interesting tech and features.
Frames & filters
You'll find a range of photo frames and filters, from classic B&W to Warm and Cool Tone filters, perfect for setting the mood or adding a creative twist. The Pixel Filter is a true standout, adding a graphic pop to everyday moments.
Specifications
• Image sensor: 1 ⁄ 4 inch CMOS
• Lens: 35mm: f/2.4
• Plug: USB-C
• Storage: Micro SD (1GB-128GB)
• Image output: 1440 x 1080; 1.6M Megapixels
• Image: JPEG
• Frame rate: 30 fps
• Video format: AVI
• Battery: Rechargeable 200mAh
• User level: Age 15+
• Dimensions: 58(W) x 24.5(H) x 20(D) mm
• Weight: 30(g)
• Material: ABS
Features
• Support photo-taking and video recording
• 4 frames and 7 filters available in photo mode
• 1440 x 1080 image output; 1.6M megapixels
• 1GB-128GB Micro SD / TF memory card
• Rechargeable battery
Availablility
Available for US$29.99 for a single box, or US$179.94 for a set of 6. The package includes: Kodak Charmera Keychain Digital Camera, charging USB-C cable, keyring accessory, but no memory card.
